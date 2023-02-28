Photo Provided The Lyndonville girls advanced to the sectional final for just the second time in program history on Monday.

LE ROY — The Lyndonville girls basketball team is headed to the Section V championship game for just the second time in program history.

After scoring late in regulation, the No. 3 Tigers outlasted No. 2 Fillmore 43-42 in overtime on Monday night in Le Roy the Class D2 semifinals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1