LE ROY — The Lyndonville girls basketball team is headed to the Section V championship game for just the second time in program history.
After scoring late in regulation, the No. 3 Tigers outlasted No. 2 Fillmore 43-42 in overtime on Monday night in Le Roy the Class D2 semifinals.
Lyndonville, now 15-7, will meet No. 1 seed Keshequa on the title game on Friday night at Letchworth High School at 8 p.m.
Addison Dillenbeck and Ashlee Stephens each led the way with 13 points on the night for Lyndonville. Dillenbeck added five rebounds and five steals, while Stephens just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
Lorelei Dillenbeck filled the stat sheet in the win with seven points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals, while Isabella Groves had seven points and three rebounds and Shelby Boring chipped in with six points and six boards.
Lyndonville led 11-9 after the first quarter and held a narrow 23-20 lead at the break.
The last time the Tigers were in the sectional title game was in 1996.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.