LE ROY — Monday night was special for the No. 1 Keshequa girls’ basketball team, which advanced to the Class D1 final with a 44-23 semifinal win over No. 4 Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Keshequa produced balanced scoring, with Braelyn Isaman leading the way with 10 points to go with seven rebounds, six steals and a couple of assists. Julia Wilkins added eight points, four rebounds, five steals and a couple of assists, while Libby Benner and Ava Thayer each chipped in seven points. Eight different players scored for Keshequa in the win.