HONEOYE FALLS — The Oakfield-Alabama girls are headed back to the Section V finals, but they had to take a deep breath when Tuesday’s semifinal game was finally over.
The No. 2 seed Hornets opened up a big halftime lead and led by 12 heading to the fourth quarter before they had to hold off a furious rally from No. 6 Bloomfield for a thrilling 59-56 win on Tuesday night in the Class C1 semifinals at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.
Oakfield-Alabama improved to 19-3 and will face 22-0 and No. 1 seed Canisteo-Greenwood in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School.
Canisteo-Greenwood upended No. 5 Alexander in the other semifinal on Tuesday night.
“This was an incredible high school basketball game,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “Bloomfield is an excellent team and very well coached. Our girls were able to withstand a number of Bloomfield runs and held our composure. I am incredibly proud of how we handled their crowd noise. A great win for the Hornets.”
Alea Groff had a big night in the win for the Hornets as she finished with 18 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists, while Caitlin Ryan finished with a huge double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with five steals.
Also for the Hornets, Piper Hyde had a strong all-around game with nine points, six boards and three assists, Emma Wray had eight points and a pair of steals and Brooke Reding chipped in with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Calla McCombs led Bloomfield with 17 points, Ava Hawkins finished with 15 and Ashlyn Wright netted 12 for the Bombers.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.