Courtesy Steve Ognibene Oakfield-Alabama held off Bloomfield to advance to the Class C1 championship game on Tuesday.

HONEOYE FALLS — The Oakfield-Alabama girls are headed back to the Section V finals, but they had to take a deep breath when Tuesday’s semifinal game was finally over.

The No. 2 seed Hornets opened up a big halftime lead and led by 12 heading to the fourth quarter before they had to hold off a furious rally from No. 6 Bloomfield for a thrilling 59-56 win on Tuesday night in the Class C1 semifinals at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.

