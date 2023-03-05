HENRIETTA — An instant classic at Rush-Henrietta High School.
“One of the best high school basketball games I’ve ever been a part of.”
That was the sentiment from Oakfield-Alabama Head Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf after the dust settled in the Class C1 Finals. His Hornets pulled off the upset, knocking off previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood, 49-45. The victory was the second sectional crown for Oakfield-Alabama in the last four seasons and the third overall in Schlagenhauf’s tenure.
“I am so incredibly proud of our kids,” Schlagenhauf said. “They never said die and just kept competing. The poise our kids showed was phenomenal.”
The Redskins (22-1) controlled much of the early portion of the game, jumping out to an 18-13 first quarter advantage. They took a 26-21 edge to the locker room at halftime and extended that lead out to six headed to the final frame. The Hornets then took over down the stretch. The Hornets used a 20-10 fourth quarter to propel them across the finish line and give them the lead when it mattered most, as the final buzzers sounded.
Oakfield-Alabama’s early fourth quarter run saw the game knotted up at 38 with 3:59 left in the game. It would remain tied until Emma Wray drilled a left wing 3-pointer to push the Hornets in front with just 2:05 left on the clock. After a Bailey Mullen free throw cut the deficit to two, Alea Groff converted inside to push the Hornets ahead by four with 50 seconds left. Oakfield-Alabama would come up with a steal by ninth-grader Allie Williams on the ensuing Redskins possession and free throws would push the Hornets lead out to six.
The Redskins would not roll over, as Bailey Mullen drilled a 3-pointer to cut the margin to just three with 23.4 seconds left. Caitlin Ryan split a pair at the line before Lillian Mullen drilled a triple to cut to just a one-point game with 25.4 seconds left. Groff would go 2-for-2 at the stripe after that and O-A would shut the door on the Redskins offense the rest of the way, with one more Ryan free throw putting the game out of reach.
Groff was named Tournament MVP, scoring 14 points with four rebounds and two assists in the game. Ryan finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists to earn All-Tournament team honors. Piper Hyde chipped in with 12 points and received All-Tournament recognition as well. Wray finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Hornets will move ahead to take on Pavilion in the Class C crossover game after the Golden Gophers claimed their second consecutive title in a win over Dundee/Bradford.