Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily News Pavilion's Lauren Kingsley looks to the rim as she gets ready for a shot in the first half against Oakfield-Alabama.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

MOUNT MORRIS — If the old adage that defense wins championships rings true, the Pavilion girls basketball team could be well on its way to making a run at a New York State Class C title.

The Class C2 champion Golden Gophers stymied Class C1 champion Oakfield-Alabama all night, while Pavilion got solid efforts from Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkievich as it rolled past the Hornets 43-22 on Tuesday night at Mount Morris High School.

