HENRIETTA — With a 45-36 win over Dundee/Bradford in Saturday’s Class C2 Final, the Pavilion girls took home their second consecutive sectional championship, once again guided by the effort of their dynamic senior duo.

Leading the way for Pavilion in the win was Lauren Kingsley, who scored a game-high 18 points while securing 11 rebounds and blocking seven shots. Karlee Zinkievich also answered the bell with a phenomenal performance, scoring 11 points, doling out five assists and recording three steals. The Golden Gophers also played a sound defensive game, with Kendall Parker leading D/B with 17 points and Kailey Yeoman contributing 11 points. No other D/B player reached double-figure scoring.

