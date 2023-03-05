HENRIETTA — With a 45-36 win over Dundee/Bradford in Saturday’s Class C2 Final, the Pavilion girls took home their second consecutive sectional championship, once again guided by the effort of their dynamic senior duo.
Leading the way for Pavilion in the win was Lauren Kingsley, who scored a game-high 18 points while securing 11 rebounds and blocking seven shots. Karlee Zinkievich also answered the bell with a phenomenal performance, scoring 11 points, doling out five assists and recording three steals. The Golden Gophers also played a sound defensive game, with Kendall Parker leading D/B with 17 points and Kailey Yeoman contributing 11 points. No other D/B player reached double-figure scoring.
“The girls played great defense, making it difficult for for Dundee to get an open look,” said Pavilion head coach Ben Schwenebraten. “Dundee is well-coached, being to two consecutive Sectional finals, and has some very talented athletes. Karlee and Lauren’s senior leadership proved to be the difference in the fourth quarter.”
Pavilion seized a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, winning every frame but the third en route to the championship victory. Dundee/Bradford battled back to make it a close game at the end of the third quarter, but Pavilion slammed the door with a dominant final stanza.
“I am so proud of this group of girls,” said Schwenebraten. “Their work ethic and dedication are what allowed us to become the first team in school history to win back to back sectional titles in basketball.”
Pavilion advances to the Class C crossover game where it will take on Oakfield-Alabama, which knocked off previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood in the ‘C1’ Final.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.