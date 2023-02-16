Steve Ognibene/For The Daily News Jameson Motyka tips home the first goal for Batavia/Notre Dame on Thursday night against Brighton/HFL.

BATAVIA — Entering the quarterfinal round of the Section V Class A hockey tournament, No, 3 seed Batavia/Notre Dame had scored 24 more goals than No. 6 Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima, while the United had given up 21 fewer goals on the season. Thus, on paper it looked as though BND wouldn’t have many issues advancing to the semifinals.

However, the postseason is a different animal and the United got all they could handle from Brighton/HFL, but the Section V Independent Player of the Year made sure BND would play on.

