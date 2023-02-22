ROCHESTER — After dropping a potentially disheartening 6-0 game to powerhouse Victor during the regular season, Batavia/Notre Dame hoped it would get a second shot at the team that has become its arch nemesis over the past few years.
No. 3 seed United got that second chance on Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Class A tournament and for more than half the night they had the second-seeded Blue Devils on the ropes. But then Victor, once again, proved to be too much.
Down 1-0, Victor scored with 17.9 seconds left to play in the second period and added another just 47 seconds into the third to grab all the momentum en route to a 3-1 victory at the Rochester Ice Arena.
Victor, the No. 7-ranked Division II team in the state, moves to 18-4-1 on the season while B/ND finishes its impressive season at 17-5-1.
Since a victory over Victor last January, United has had all sorts of problems with the Blue Devils. In the last four meetings, Victor has outscored B/ND a whopping 23-1.
However, things looked as though they might be different on Wednesday.
With the ice still damp from the Zamboni, Jameson Motyka got United on the board just 30 seconds into the game when he shoved in a rebound off of a shot from Ivan Milovidov. Brady Johnson added an assist and B/ND needed less than a minute to get on the board against a Victor team that had allowed just 20 goals all season.
United would keep the pressure on early and then after a back-and-forth middle of the period, they would get a shot to make it 2-0 when Jakob Hutchins broke through but was stooped by Victor netminder Max Pitts.
The Blue Devils had a chance of their own after B/ND’s Cooper Hamilton was called for a holding penalty with 6:14 left in the frame but they were only able to get one shot off on the power play.
That was the only penalty called on either team the entire night.
Batavia/Notre Dame held a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal after the first period.
With goalie Rhys Tanner keeping Victor off the board early in the second, United would have numerous chances in the opening five-plus minutes of the second period to extend the lead but where unable to do so due to the work of Pitts between the pipes.
The two goalies would trade big-time saves for the rest of the second before Victor would eventually knot the game at one.
With the clock winding down, Asher Erwin fired a shot to the right of Tanner, which deflected off the boards and right to the stick of Simon Kowal, who beat a sliding Tanner glove side to make it 1-1 with 17 minutes to play.
Batavia/Notre Dame still held the shots on goal advantage after the second period at 17-13.
However, the Blue Devils would take the lead for good early in the third when Erwin punched in a rebound off of a shot from Dylan Weldon for what would prove to be the game-winner less than a minute into the final period.
The Blue Devils’ defense would do the rest until Caleb Clark scored off of assists from Tanner Radogna and Drew McCandless with under three minutes to play to put it away.
Victor will now meet the winner of No. 1 McQuaid and No. 4 Pittsford in the final,
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.