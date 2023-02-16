BATAVIA — Entering the quarterfinal round of the Section V Class A hockey tournament, No, 3 seed Batavia/Notre Dame had scored 24 more goals than No. 6 Brighton/Honeoye Falls-Lima, while the United had given up 21 fewer goals on the season. Thus, on paper it looked as though BND wouldn’t have many issues advancing to the semifinals.
However, the postseason is a different animal and the United got all they could handle from Brighton/HFL, but the Section V Independent Player of the Year made sure BND would play on.
The United fell behind 1-0 early and trailed at the end of the first period before they used a big second period and a big night from Jameson Motyka to survive and advance, 4-2.
Motyka finished with a hat trick on the night, while Rhys Tanner was solid all night in between the pipes as BND moved to 17-4 on the season.
BND had beaten Brighton/HFL 5-3 on Feb. 4.
On the power play, early in the first, Bradyn Trybuskiewicz found Patrick Rohr in front of the net and he beat Tanner for the early 1-0 advantage for B/HFL.
Following a solid start, the United began to settle in midway through the opening period but were unable to convert on plenty of opportunities, mainly due to the work in the crease from Brighton goalkeeper Ryan Hurwitz.
One of the best chances came from Ivan Milovidov with about three minutes to play in the frame but his shot on the breakaway was tipped away by Hurwitz.
Less than a minute into the second period BND finally got on the board when Motyka tipped in a shot from Milovidov that was stopped by Hurwitz to tie it.
BND missed a chance 30 seconds later when Jake Hutchins hit the post, but on the power play with just under 11 minutes left to play in the second Motyka would strike again, off of an assist from Milovidov after a steal that gave BND a lead it would not relinquish.
With around five minutes left to play in the second, Tanner put together three big saves on the Brighton power play that secured the United lead.
With just over two minutes to play in the period, Brady Johnson struck paydirt off of a turnover when he beat Hurwitz glove side for what would prove to be the game-winner.
Early in the third BND continued to keep the heat on but Hurwitz kept it close, which allowed Brighton/HFL to close to within one. During a scrum in front of the net, Kyle Reese punched one in off of a rebound off of a shot from Shawn Oelheim with nine minutes left to play to close the gap to 3-2. But that was as close as it would get.
With 6:21 left to play, Motyka beat Hurwitz low on a breakaway for his third goal on the night that made it 4-2 and that’s where it would stand.
With just over two minutes to play, Brighton-HFL pulled Hurwitz on the power play for the two-man advantage but couldn’t convert and BND would eventually hold on.
