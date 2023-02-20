ROCHESTER — Weeks after she earned the girls’ pentathlon championship at the 2023 Ocean Breeze Invitational on Staten Island, NY, Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen completed a successful Section V Class A4 Championships with more hardware. The Trojans star took home the championship in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.20) and the 600-meter run (1:39.71).
Teammate Laurel Kania finished first in the high jump with a season-best leap of 05-02, while Shannon Schmieder finished as runner-up in the 55-meter dash with a personal-best time of (:07.54) and third in the long jump with a leap of 16-02.25.