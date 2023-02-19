ROCHESTER — A large crowd gathered as Warsaw senior thrower and future Clemson Tiger Matt Auble made his way to the circle for his final throw in the shot put at Saturday’s Section V Class A5 Championships. As Auble clapped is hands together in rhythm, the crowd surrounding him did the same, increasing the anticipation for his last toss.
The Warsaw senior didn’t disappoint, throwing 60-6.5 to take the shot put title, and later, reinforcing his performance with another first-place effort, again throwing over 60 feet to take the weight throw title with a toss of 63-11.75.
It’s been an incredible run for Auble, who joined elite company after surpassing 60 feet for the first time earlier this season. He has since continued to make strides as he moves forward toward the state championships.
Several other Warsaw athletes recorded notable performances at the Class A5 Championships, including Gabe Kahl, who finished third in the long jump (18-08.75) and third in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.31). Reese Grisewood finished third in the triple jump (37-01), while on the girls’ side, Maria Prattico earned a runner-up finish in the 300-meter dash (45.29), fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles (:10.43) and fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (:08.04).
The Warsaw boys’ team finished fifth, while the girls’ squad placed 12th.
