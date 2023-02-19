ROCHESTER — A large crowd gathered as Warsaw senior thrower and future Clemson Tiger Matt Auble made his way to the circle for his final throw in the shot put at Saturday’s Section V Class A5 Championships. As Auble clapped is hands together in rhythm, the crowd surrounding him did the same, increasing the anticipation for his last toss.

The Warsaw senior didn’t disappoint, throwing 60-6.5 to take the shot put title, and later, reinforcing his performance with another first-place effort, again throwing over 60 feet to take the weight throw title with a toss of 63-11.75.

