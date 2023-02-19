ROCHESTER — The word dynasty is defined as a powerful group or family that maintains its position for a considerable time. When you think about the Batavia High School indoor track program, there may not be a better word to describe the success its found over the past two decades.

On Saturday at Nazareth College, the Blue Devils earned the program’s 27th and 28th sectional championships by claiming both the boys’ and girls’ Class A2 titles, finishing atop a field of 14 Section V schools, the vast majority of which hail from Monroe County. The girls’ team, which took home its 17th championship in the past 20 seasons, edged second-place Brockport for the championship, outscoring the runner-up 111.50-109. It was a far easier road to the title for the boys’ team, as they rolled to their championship victory with 148 team points, well ahead of runner-up University Prep, which finished with 84 points. It’s the boys’ 11th title over the past two decades.

