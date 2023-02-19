ROCHESTER — The word dynasty is defined as a powerful group or family that maintains its position for a considerable time. When you think about the Batavia High School indoor track program, there may not be a better word to describe the success its found over the past two decades.
On Saturday at Nazareth College, the Blue Devils earned the program’s 27th and 28th sectional championships by claiming both the boys’ and girls’ Class A2 titles, finishing atop a field of 14 Section V schools, the vast majority of which hail from Monroe County. The girls’ team, which took home its 17th championship in the past 20 seasons, edged second-place Brockport for the championship, outscoring the runner-up 111.50-109. It was a far easier road to the title for the boys’ team, as they rolled to their championship victory with 148 team points, well ahead of runner-up University Prep, which finished with 84 points. It’s the boys’ 11th title over the past two decades.
“Our success is a direct reflection of the commitment of our athletes and the work our coaches put in to prepare for this meet,” said Batavia head coach Nick Burk. “The Blue Devil athletes displayed extreme toughness in this meet and collectively left it all on the track.“
Leading the girls’ effort was Abby Moore, the team’s lone individual champion, who won the triple jump with a final mark of 34-00.5. The Batavia girls’ 3200-meter relay team, consisting of Mallory Boyce, Nicole Doeringer, Melanie Quinones and Izzy Scott (10:28.55) and 1600-meter relay team, consisting of Jadyn Boyce, Campbell Riley, Kylee Brennan and Ava Anderson (4:20.28) also claimed championship glory.
“The girls team was up by a half-point going into the relays and needed to outscore a very tough Brockport team in the relays to secure the championship,” added Burk. “Girls who were on their third events came through by winning the 3200-meter relay and 1600-meter relay and placing fourth in the 800-meter relay to score 24 points to close out the meet. The girls from Brockport were very tough and are well coached and never quit throughout the entire competition.”
On the boys’ side, Fabian Vazquez had a big night, claiming the title in the 55-meter hurdles and as runner-up in the triple jump (42-03.75). Sheldon Siverling also earned a championship individually, claiming the shot put title with a toss of (48-09.5) and a runner-up finish in the weight throw (53-07), which was won by teammate Parker Kleinbach with a toss of (59-02). Cooper Konieczny also finished as an individual champion in the pole vault (13-00).
“The boys team had a phenomenal day and found ways to score in every event except one, the 55-meter dash,” added Burk. “They also finished off the meet strong, scoring in all three relays.”
Over 70 BHS athletes qualified for the Section V Championships, with the Blue Devils’ depth guiding them to the clean sweep.
“We had contributions from across the board — throws, hurdles, jumps, sprints, distance,” concluded Burk.
