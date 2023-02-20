ROCHESTER — Le Roy’s Bella Condidorio added to her remarkable track record with another solid performance at the Section V Class A3 Championships, earning the title in the 55-meter hurdles with a run of :08.87 and helping the 1600-meter relay team to a third-place finish.
The Knights’ third-place finishing relay team (4:37.29) also consisted of Elaina Blake, Sophia Sorensen and Charlotte Blake, while Charlotte Blake added a couple of runner-up finishes, in the 1000-meter run (3:18.16) and 1500-meter run (5:25.67). Ava Gephart added a fourth-place finish in the shot put (27-09.5), while on the boys’ side, Nate Yauchzee finished as runner-up in the high jump (05-06).