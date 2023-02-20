ROCHESTER — After Meredith Czajkowski crossed the finish line to cap the Bath-Haverling girls’ 1600-meter relay team’s championship run of 4:21.35, which bested the field by over 10 seconds and obliterated the former program record set in 2012, the Rams runner collapsed into the arms of her teammates, elated.
For Czajkowski, it was the second of two sectional titles at Sunday night’s Section V Indoor Track Class A3 Championships as she also took home the crown in the 300-meter run (:43.41), while adding a runner-up finish in the long jump, breaking her own program record with a distance of 17-04. For B-H, it was their third sectional championship-winner of the evening, as Gracelyn Shaut added to a notable performance from the Rams girls’ squad with her first-ever sectional patch in the 1500-meter racewalk, finishing with a personal-best time of 9:20.14, which exceeded her former mark by 35 seconds. “She just attacked the last three laps to pull away from two Midlakes girls,” remarked B-H head coach Todd Ludden.