ROCHESTER — Less than a week after being named MVP of the Rochester Winter Track League’s South Division, Brianne Hurlburt doubled down on her achievement by claiming further success at Sunday’s Section V Indoor Track Class A3 Championships.
Hurlburt earned the Class A3 title in the 1000-meter run with a personal-best time of 3:16.95, while adding a runner-up finish in the 600-meter run and helping the Mustangs’ 3200-meter relay touch the tape first (11:21.20) for a sectional championship. Other members of the 3200-meter relay team included Riley Nagle, Haley Beman and Maggie Bacon.
Beman added a second-place finish in the 300-meter run (:44.30) and fourth in the 55-meter run (:07.77). Bacon and Nagle fared well in the 1500-meter run, with Bacon coming in third (5:32.94) and Nagle earning a fifth-place finish (5:54.50). Teammate Baylee Hayes finished between them in fourth place (5:47.98).
On the boys’ side, Patrik Puffer finished as runner-up in the long jump, finishing with a new program record of 20-07.25. Puffer also helped the Mustangs boys’ 800-meter relay team finished third (1:40.81). Other members of the relay team included R. Burley, C. Beman and J. Birmingham (first names were not provided).
