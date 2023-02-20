ROCHESTER — Less than a week after being named MVP of the Rochester Winter Track League’s South Division, Brianne Hurlburt doubled down on her achievement by claiming further success at Sunday’s Section V Indoor Track Class A3 Championships.

Hurlburt earned the Class A3 title in the 1000-meter run with a personal-best time of 3:16.95, while adding a runner-up finish in the 600-meter run and helping the Mustangs’ 3200-meter relay touch the tape first (11:21.20) for a sectional championship. Other members of the 3200-meter relay team included Riley Nagle, Haley Beman and Maggie Bacon.

