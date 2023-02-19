ROCHESTER — Only a junior, Keshequa’s Elsye Klump has already established herself as one of the top field athletes in Section V over the past several spring and winter seasons. On Saturday, Klump added to her remarkable track record with two more championships at the Class A5 Indoor Track Championships, earning the long jump title with a leap of 16-01.5 and the triple jump with a final mark of 37-00.25. She also recorded a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash.
Klump is the only indoor track athlete to hail from Keshequa High School, which requires her to practice with the York/Pavilion team, which is coached by Mark Valentino. Although she is the lone pariticpant for the Indians, Klump’s performance across three events allowed Keshequa to earn a top-10 finish, with ‘Team Klump’ coming in at ninth overall in terms of team points with 26.