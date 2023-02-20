Simon Lamparelli (holding baton) put forth a strong effort at Sunday’s Class A3 Championships. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

ROCHESTER — Attica senior Simon Lamparelli’s high school athletics career has been filled with both trials and tribulations. The Blue Devils boys’ soccer program’s career scoring leader and an accompished multi-sport championship athlete who has already earned a number of championships on the track, Lamparelli has also dealt with nagging injuries over the course of his half-decade at the varsity level.

Earlier this winter, Lamparelli was stricken with an injury that prevented him from participating as a dual-sport athlete this season, in both indoor track and basketball. While his opportunity on the hardwood was taken away, as he has been lost for the season, the senior star remained a viable competitor on the track for Blue Devils head coach Adam Landphair.

