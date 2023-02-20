ROCHESTER — Attica senior Simon Lamparelli’s high school athletics career has been filled with both trials and tribulations. The Blue Devils boys’ soccer program’s career scoring leader and an accompished multi-sport championship athlete who has already earned a number of championships on the track, Lamparelli has also dealt with nagging injuries over the course of his half-decade at the varsity level.
Earlier this winter, Lamparelli was stricken with an injury that prevented him from participating as a dual-sport athlete this season, in both indoor track and basketball. While his opportunity on the hardwood was taken away, as he has been lost for the season, the senior star remained a viable competitor on the track for Blue Devils head coach Adam Landphair.
On Sunday, at the Section V Indoor Track Class A3 Championships, Lamparelli finished with two individual championships, winning both the 55-meter dash (:06.61) and 300-meter dash (:35.64), while also teaming up with Ryan Meides, Colin Bannister and Geoffrie Eisensmith to claim the title in the 1600-meter relay (3:40.50). Bannister added a third-place finish in the pole vault (11-06), while Eisensmith finished third in the 600-meter run (1:30.19) and fourth in the triple jump (41-03.50).
On the girls’ side, Mackenzie McLeod took home a title in the pole vault, clearing 09-01, while Skylar Savage placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (:09.35) and third in the 55-meter dash (:07.70). She also finished third in the long jump (16-08). Lauren Nelson earned a third-place finish in the pole vault (07-00).
The Attica girls’ team finished third overall, while the boys placed fourth in Class A3.
