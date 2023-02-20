ROCHESTER — Sometimes, a single decision can change the course of history. That has certainly been the case regarding the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba indoor track program’s resurgence over the past two seasons.

After the O-A/E program was disbanded in 2010 due to budget cuts, it endured a nearly 12-year hiatus before returning to the fold within Section V Class A4 last winter. Fast forward just over 12 months later, and the Aggies have earned two sectional championships in two tries, with their latest coming on Sunday night at Nazareth College, when O-A/E vanquished runner-up East Rochester by 32 team points to take the title. O-A/E recorded a high mark of 125 points, while ER trailed far behind with 93 team points.

