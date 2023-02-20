ROCHESTER — Sometimes, a single decision can change the course of history. That has certainly been the case regarding the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba indoor track program’s resurgence over the past two seasons.
After the O-A/E program was disbanded in 2010 due to budget cuts, it endured a nearly 12-year hiatus before returning to the fold within Section V Class A4 last winter. Fast forward just over 12 months later, and the Aggies have earned two sectional championships in two tries, with their latest coming on Sunday night at Nazareth College, when O-A/E vanquished runner-up East Rochester by 32 team points to take the title. O-A/E recorded a high mark of 125 points, while ER trailed far behind with 93 team points.
Junior Connor Domoy dominated the distance events, winning both the 1600-meter run (4:57.47) and 3200-meter run (10:33.84), while adding a second-place finish in the 1000-meter run (2:45.81) to set the tone for his squad.
Senior dual-sport athlete Noah Currier won the 55-meter dash with a blistering time of :06.64 and second in the 300-meter dash (:36.39), while also helping the 800-meter relay team touch the tape first with a new program record of 1:37.57. Other members of the 800-meter relay team included Shaun Alexander, John Riley and Ron Szpylman.
The Aggies’ 1600-meter relay team also finished first, with Eli Williams, Chad Ohlson, Chris Lagunes and Logan Clark setting the pace with a time of 9:24.07.
Szpylman added a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash (:06.91), while Clark finished third behind Domoy in the 3200-meter run (10:50.07). Avery Watterson finished third in the high jump (05-08), John Riley finished third in the pole vault (11-00) and Shaun Anderson finished third in the triple jump (38-07). The team’s 1600-meter relay team also recorded a third-place finish, with Nate Schildwaster, Riley Enes, Anthony West and Ron Muntz combining for a final time a 3:49.42.
The O-A/E girls’ team finished second within Class A4 for the second consecutive season, with Williamson defeating the Aggies, 99-80, for the championship. Sophomore Paige Harding won the pole vault (11-00), while senior Jekora Anderson finished first in the weight throw (31-04) and the 3200-meter relay team, consisting of Kayla Harding, Jadyn Brummert, Brooke Kennedy and Angelina Luker also finished first (11:23.05). Kayla Harding added two second-place finishes, in the 1500-meter run (5:34.77) and 3000-meter run (12:14.81), while Anderson placed second in the shot put (30-06.5) and the Aggies’ 800-meter relay team also finished as runners-up. The relay team consisted of Paige Harding, Jenna Jaszko, Cara Williams and Brooke Reding.
