Zac Narowski and Isabel Swyers claimed individual titles, while the Yellowjackets' 4x200-meter relay team also finished first. Photos provided

ROCHESTER — Perry finished with two individual champions who joined a Yellowjackets relay team in earning a titles at Saturday’s Section V Class A5 Championships at Nazareth College. The Perry girls’ team finished in third place overall, while the boys finished in ninth place.

For the girls, Isabel Swyers finished as the Class A5 pole vault champion with a winning mark of 10-00, while Perry’s 800-meter relay team also finished as a sectional champion. Swyers, Courtney Westfall, Addison Buckley and Abygail Herring combined for a winning time of 1:59.12.

