ROCHESTER — Perry finished with two individual champions who joined a Yellowjackets relay team in earning a titles at Saturday’s Section V Class A5 Championships at Nazareth College. The Perry girls’ team finished in third place overall, while the boys finished in ninth place.
For the girls, Isabel Swyers finished as the Class A5 pole vault champion with a winning mark of 10-00, while Perry’s 800-meter relay team also finished as a sectional champion. Swyers, Courtney Westfall, Addison Buckley and Abygail Herring combined for a winning time of 1:59.12.
Westfall added a second-place finish in the 1500-meter race walk (9:40.52) and a fourth-place finish in the long jump (14-03.25). Herring finished in third place in the 300-meter dash (:46.24) and fourth in the 55-meter dash (:08.00). Briella Ohlson claimed a third-place finish in the high jump (04-02) and a fifth-place finish in the weight throw (25-06.5). Avery Duuppengiesser finished third in the 55-meter hurdles (:10.28) and third in the shot put (26-08).
On the boys’ side, Zac Narowski won the pole vault title with a winning vault of 11-00, while Isaac Evans placed third in the 1000-meter run (2:52.82) and fourth in the 600-meter run (1:30.31).
