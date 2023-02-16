Attica’s Joe Parkhurst and Jackson Fix highlighted an exciting night at the Section V Class C Swimming Championships. Photos provided

BATH — Joe Parkhurst and Jackson Fix have dominated the headlines throughout the 2022-23 Section V Swimming season, and the Genesee Region League duo’s incredible run continued at Thursday’s Class C Championships.

Attica’s Parkhurst was named ‘Swimmer of the Meet’ after winning individual titles in the 50 freestyle (:21.53) and 100 breaststroke with a new school-record time of :57.46. Parkhurst was also a member of Attica’s 200 medley relay team, which finished second, setting a new school record with a time of 1:46.74. Attica’s 200 medley relay team also consisted of Sam Dunlap, Ethan Houghton and Matthew Kingswell.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags