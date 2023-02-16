BATH — Joe Parkhurst and Jackson Fix have dominated the headlines throughout the 2022-23 Section V Swimming season, and the Genesee Region League duo’s incredible run continued at Thursday’s Class C Championships.
Attica’s Parkhurst was named ‘Swimmer of the Meet’ after winning individual titles in the 50 freestyle (:21.53) and 100 breaststroke with a new school-record time of :57.46. Parkhurst was also a member of Attica’s 200 medley relay team, which finished second, setting a new school record with a time of 1:46.74. Attica’s 200 medley relay team also consisted of Sam Dunlap, Ethan Houghton and Matthew Kingswell.
During Tuesday’s preliminary round, Parkhurst swam a time of 21.32 in the 50 freestyle, which is a new Class C record.
“With only six boys, I was extremely excited how we placed tonight,” said Attica head coach Anthony Ianni, whose squad finished fifth overall. “All six boys popped extremely fast times. Joe is still getting faster with two weeks to go to states and we are looking forward for him to perform well. He currently is ranked sixth in the state for breaststroke.”
Byron-Bergen/Le Roy’s Fix also put forth a record-setting performance at the Class C Championships, swimming a time of :53.81 in the 100 backstroke in the preliminary round, which is Class C’s new high-water mark. Fix won the title in the event with a state-qualifying time of :53.82. He also won the 100 freestyle championship with a B-B/LR program record and state-qualifying time of :48.58.
He was also a member of B-B/LR’s 200 freestyle relay team, which finished second with a time of 1:35.60. Fix swam a rapid first-leg of the Knights’ 200 freestyle relay, recording a time of :21.99, which qualified him for the state championships. The other members of the 200 freestyle relay team included Gabe Vallese, Malacai McGrath and Aiden Soggs.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Swimming Championships will take place on March 3 and 4 at Ithaca College.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.