BATH — The Avon swim team took home the Section V Swimming Class C championship despite not recording a single individual title winner.
Jessie Crye broke her sister Joleigh’s school record in the 100 backstroke (1:00.55), finishing third overall. She also placed third in the 200 IM (no time submitted). Kaitlyn Geary finished fourth in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while Avon’s other top-eight finishers included: Brandon Hunt (fifth-200 freestyle, fourth-500 freestyle), Claire Schirmer (no place submitted-500 freestyle), Jax Rene (eighth-100 freestyle), Brooke Schneider (eighth-200 IM), Meghan McLaughlin (fourth-diving), Sydney Murray (fifth-diving), relay team of Jessie Crye, Kaitlyn Geary, Jax René and Brandon Hunt (fifth-200 freestyle relay), relay team of Jax René, Brandon Hunt, Kaitlyn Geary and Jessie Crye (fourth-400 freestyle relay).