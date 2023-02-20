CHURCHVILLE — The Section V Swimming Class D Championships were held on Friday night, and while no GLOW region athletes finished with championship hardware, there were a list of notable performances to report.
Alexander’s Jett Davis finished second in the 100 freestyle (53:03), while York/Pavilion’s Josh Beardsley finished as runner-up in the 200 IM (2:16.54) and in third place in the 100 butterfly (:59.65). Geneseo’s Simon Aguilar also recorded a runner-up finish, in the 500 freestyle (5:20.14), while adding a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:59.23) and contributing to the Blue Devils’ 400 freestyle relay, which finished second (3:40.29). Other members of Geneseo’s runner-up relay squad were Catherine Staley, Liam Ivers and Aiden Palazzo. Ivers added a third-place finish in the 200 IM.