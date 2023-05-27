WAYLAND — The Notre Dame baseball team had been on the precipice of its first Section V title since 2014 in the last couple of seasons and after falling in the sectional title game for two straight years, the Fighting Irish finally got it done.
As he has been all season, Bryceton Berry was outstanding in a complete game effort, while No. 1 seed Notre Dame scratched across enough to support him as it topped No. 3 Bolivar-Richburg 3-0 for the Section V Class C2 title on Saturday afternoon at Wayland-Cohocton High School.
“Isn’t it apropos that we finished here the way we’ve played all year, with a shutout,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “Another great pitched game by Bryceton, he’s taken every one of our tough starts all year long and he won every darn one of them.”
While he found himself in more trouble against the Wolverines than he had all season, Berry buckled down every time he needed to. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed four hits, while walked three and struck out 16 for his fifth complete game shutout of the season.
“I won’t be lying or sugarcoat anything, last year was a tough pill to swallow,” Rapone said. “These kids came back this year and they came back on a mission, but way better than I ever thought we would.”
Berry actually walked the first batter he faced, who would eventually get to third, before he escaped that jam in the first. In the second, B-R’s Landon Barkley led off with a single and would steal second before Berry would eventually strike out the side.
Berry had just one of his two 1-2-3 innings on the day in the third before Notre Dame was finally able to strike against Barkley.
In the home half of the third, ninth-place hitter Jimmy Fanara was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 before leadoff hitter Jay Antinore poked a single to right. Berry would proceed to ground into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners before he stole second to give the Fighting Irish runners at second and third with one out.
Ryan Fitzpatrick drove in the only run Berry would need with a groundout to third to make it 1-0 and then Jaden Sherwood hammered a double to the wall in right-center to plate Berry and make it 2-0.
The Wolverines would again threaten in the top of the fourth when Caden Allen and Barkley each singled with one out. However, Berry, again, would get out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fourth Notre Dame would steal a run when Jordan Welker reached on a fielder’s choice with one out. Welker then stole second and proceeded to steal third, when he would come home when the throw sailed into left field to make it 3-0.
Berry would again strand a runner in the fifth before he ran into trouble again in the sixth.
Allen led off the frame with a hard-hit single to right and went to second on a wild pitch before Barkley walked. Berry would get a strikeout and a popout before he loaded the bases with another walk. Barry, though, would strike out out James Margeson to escape yet again before he struck out the side in the seventh in dominating fashion.
“I definitely was tired a little bit but just coming through in the big moments is what I needed, having a strong mindset,” Berry said. “Throwing strikes when I needed to the most. I know these guys would make the plays, I have one of the best defenses around and I know that. So I trusted them and just through strikes to get through it.”
For Rapone, there was not really a thought of ever taking Berry out.
“Never,” Rapone said. “We warmed up Jaden just for security if he happened to run to 125 (pitches), but not even when the bases were loaded. He’s done it all year. Look at all the big games we played all year and every game he struck out the last three batters — Batavia, this game, the other night against Campbell-Savona. He’s just a horse.”
Notre Dame will now meet Section V Class C1 winner Sodus in the state qualifier on Tuesday.