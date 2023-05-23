COHOCTON — It’s that time of year, and that means it’s time for the Le Roy baseball team to make another run at a block.
Following an up-and-down regular season, the No. 8 seed Oatkan Knights took down top seed Wayland-Cohocton, 6-4, on Monday afternoon to advance to the Section V Class B2 semifinals.
Le Roy moved to .500 on the year at 11-11, while the Eagles’ incredible season ends at 16-4.
“What a resilient group of young men,” Le Roy head coach Ieon Koukides said. “The season has not played out how we necessarily wanted it to but because of the competition we face in the LCAA and our really good quality non-league opponents like Batavia, Medina and Oakfield, but we have an opportunity tomorrow to play again. We have been the eight seed before and made a run when others thought it was not possible and here we are putting our best foot forward and playing some great team baseball.”
Down 1-0, the Le Roy bats awoke in the fourth scoring three times, while the Knights added two more in the fifth and another in the sixth. Way-Coh got three back in the home half of the sixth but weren’t able to get any closer.
Jackson Spezzano was outstanding on the hill for Le Roy as he went the first five innings and kept the Knights close. Spezzano allowed just one run on four hits, while he did walk six and struck out four.
Alex Spezzano came on in the sixth and allowed the three but he would hold the Eagles scoreless in the seventh. Alex Spezzano allowed two hits, he walked a pair and struck out three.
Drew Strollo hit a big home run for Le Roy and drove in three runs, while Mike Covert added two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI to pace the nine-hit attack.
Ryan Higgins also had a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Maveric Makenzie and Jake Higgins each had a hit and a run score and Jackson Spezzano scored a run.
“Way-Coh had a great season and we knew going in it would take everything and everyone we had to pull off that upset,” Koukides said. “The boys responded well and came through at the crucial moments in the game. From the great start from Jackson Spezzano to the clutch hitting throughout the whole lineup and a tough closing effort from Alex Spezzano, it was great to see the energy and response from this tough group of kids. They have handled adversity before and are doing a great job playing in the moment and stay within themselves while understanding their given roles”
Le Roy, which lost to Wayland-Cohocton 4-2 in the opening game of the season, will now meet No. 4 Penn Yan (9-11) in the semifinals on Thursday.