CANANDAIGUA — After winning their first Section V title in nearly a decade over the weekend, the Notre Dame baseball team showed on Tuesday night that they were far from ready for their season to be over in the Class C regional qualifier.
The Class C2 champion Fighting Irish scored eight times in the top of the first inning and got another solid effort on the mound as they absolutely hammered Class C1 winner Sodus 17-4 to advance to the Far West Regional final for the first time since 2014.
“With us being the visiting team I told the boys ‘let’s jump on them early and let them chase us the whole game,’” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “I never dreamed we would put up eight runs in the top of the first and cruise to the win.”
Jaden Sherwood got it done both at the plate and on the mound for Notre Dame. The junior got the start and went five innings and allowed four runs — just two earned — on just three hits, while he walked four and struck out nine; at the dish he finished with three hits and a pair of runs batted in.
Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed two no-hit innings to close it out, striking out four and not walking a batter.
“Jaden started off a little slow with a couple of walks and then quickly settled in, pitching a strong five innings and then Ryan finished the game, getting four strikeouts in his six outs,” Rapone said. “Our pitchers completely dominated again.”
Bryceton Berry, Chase Antinore and Jordan Welker all finished with two hits to add to the offensive attack — Welker had three stolen bases and a pair of runs scored, while Antinore added a double.
Also for Notre Dame, Jay Antinore had a hit, four stolen bases and four runs scored and Chase Cummings added a base-knock with three runs scored.
“Offensively, we were really good at being patient and waiting for strikes,” Rapone said. “Our baserunning was phenomenal, Jay Antinore in particular was outstanding, scoring four runs and stealing four bases. The bottom of our order was clutch, scoring eight runs on the day. I could not be happier as we executed very well in all four phases, pitching, hitting, defense and baserunning and beat a No. 1 seed very convincingly.”
Notre Dame will now meet Section VI Class C winner Gowanda on Saturday at Frontier Central High School for a chance to head to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C Final Four. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
“I told the boys Saturday after the sectional championship win ‘let’s play some June baseball’ and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” Rapone said. “I am so proud of the players, they are now getting rewarded for buying into what our program is all about.”
Notre Dame improved to 22-1, while Gowanda will enter the regional final at 21-2.