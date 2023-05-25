BATAVIA — Notre Dame is heading back to the sectional finals.
The No. 1 seed Fighting Irish once again got brilliant pitching performances, while the offense broke out for five runs in the bottom of the first as they cruised to a 6-3 victory over No. 5 Campbell-Savona in the Section V Class C2 semifinals on Wednesday at Dwyer Stadium.
Jaden Sherwood got the start and went the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — just one earned — on three hits, while he walked two and struck out nine. Bryceton Berry came in to close it out as he went the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit, while he didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine.
Jay Antinore led the Notre Dame (20-1) offense as he finished with three hits, four stolen bases and a pair of runs scored.
Berry added a hit and an RBI, while Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jimmy Fanana each added hits for Notre Dame, which will meet No. 3 Bolivar-Richburg in the title game on Saturday at Wayland-Cohocton at 4 p.m.
“An amazing pitched game by both Jaden and Bryceton,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “Jaden was very good right from the start going 3 1/2 innings giving up three runs but only one was earned, and he struck out nine out of the 10 outs he got. Then Bryceton came in and was just overpowering striking out nine of his 11 outs, including the final six outs in succession and the last three batters were the top of Campbell’s order; 18 strikeouts in a sectional semifinal is just hard to imagine but truthfully these guys have been doing this all year. Offensively, we jumped on them for five runs in the bottom of the first on three hard-hit singles by Jay, Bryceton and Fitz, and parlayed some great baserunning into a huge inning. We got a run in the second and then just rode Jaden and Bryceton to the finish line. Sectional baseball is all about strong pitching, solid defense, timely hitting and very good baserunning and today we had all four. Now we move on to the final, our third in a row, against a really strong Bolivar-Richburg team. These games are very difficult to win and you need to usually play your best to win it. The last two years we have not played up to our capabilities in the final but this year there is just something really special about this team combined with some great pitching, hopefully we will get it done.”
CLASS C2
NO. 3 BOLIVAR-RICHBURHG, NO. 7 YORK
York (10-7): Joe Bauer [2-for-4, 2B, RBI]; Ryan Brady [1-for-2, 3B, SB]; Liam Ezard [1-for-3, SB]
Bolivar-Richburg (19-4): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “We came up short tonight against a talented Bolivar team. All in all, I’m really proud of the way this team played this season. They supported each other through challenges and shared in all our successes. From the start of the season I knew that they were a special group of guys. It’s been a great season watching them play baseball,” York head coach Ed Green said.
CLASS B2
NO. 3 BATH-HAVERLING 3, NO. 7 WELLSVILLE 1
Bath-Haverling (10-9): Zach Musso [7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 10 K]; Owen Smith [2-for-3, 3B, 2 runs]; Even Pendle [1-for-2, BB, 2 RBI]; Alex Beyler [BB, RBI]
Wellsville (11-12): Aidan Riley [2-for-3, run]; Derek Coleman [1-for-3, RBI]; Gavin Haggerty [3 IP. 1 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 2 K]
CLASS B1
NO. 4 HORNELL 6, NO. 8 WATERLOO 5
Hornell (14-5): Andy Davis [7 IP, 7 H, 7 K]; Shawn Rose [SF, RBI]; Gennaro Picco [1B, RBI]; Charlie Oyer/Gates Miller [2 hits apiece]
Waterloo (7-14): No Report
CLASS D2
NO. 1 NORTHSTAR CHRISTIAN 5, NO. 5 ELBA 2
Elba (8-14): Connor Scott [5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 7 K]; Jake Engel [2-for-3, BB, run]; Gage Chamberlain [2B, RBI]; Hunter Gaylord [1-for-3, SB, run]; Brayden Jachimowicz [1-for-2, SAC]
Northstar Christian (15-3): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “As I struggle to find words to sum up this group many different things cross my mind but I believe the best word for this year’s Elba Lancers has to be resilient. These young men have given their community school and coaching staff every ounce of blood sweat and tears they could for Elba baseball. Tonight we had complete control for five innings, in games where both teams are competitive the margin for error is so slim. With that being said Northstar is always ready to play. Dave always does a phenomenal job with his ball club and tonight they made a couple more plays then we did and they come out on top, that’s baseball. Tough for the boys to swallow now but for seniors I couldn’t ask for anymore from you gentleman, it was a great season and a true honor to get called coach by you guys for the last couple of years,” Elba head coach Andy Boyce said,