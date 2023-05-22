YORK — No. 7 York got an opening round sectional win in the Class C2 tournament on Sunday over No. 10 Dundee/Bradford and the Golden Knights needed everything they could get from hurler Jake Pangrazio.
Pangrazio tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout, while he struck out 19 as York edged D-B 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinal round.
The Golden Knights will meet No. 2 Warsaw on Monday.
“Tonight was the best game I’ve ever seen Jake Pangrazio pitch,” York head coach Ed Green said. “After a day delay due to weather, Jake was more than ready to go. His complete game with 19 strikeouts was incredibly fun to watch. We were able to plate a couple runs in support and that was more than enough of a cushion to get the win. Sectional wins always feel good and we’re looking forward to facing Warsaw tomorrow for the third time this season.”
Pangrazio also finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base on the day.
Brandon Levey led the offense with a hit and both runs batted in, while he as also hit by a pitch.
Ryan Brady had two hits, including a triple, and Liam Ezard finished 2-for-3 with both runs scored for York.
CLASS C1
NO. 2 OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 30, NO. 15 HOLLEY 2
Oakfield-Alabama (17-3): Bodie Hyde [2-for-2, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 runs]; Colton Yasses [2 BB, 2 runs; 2 IP, 1 H, 5 K]; David Schnaufer [3-for-5, 2B, 3 runs, 1 RBI; 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K]; Austin Pangrazio [2-for-4, 3 runs, 2 BB, 2 RBI; IP, 3 K]; Brendan Wescott [4-for-5, 2B, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 2 SB]; Cole Kornow [2-for-4, 2-2B, 4 runs, 4 RBI]; Aiden Warner [hit, BB, HBP, 3 runs]; Brayden Smith [3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI]; Avery Watterson [hit, BB, 2 runs, RBI]; Seth Gibson [hit, BB, 2 runs]; Shaun Alexander [2-for-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI]; Jack Cianfrini [2-for-3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI]; Sam Dinsmore [2-for-4, 3 RBI]
Holley (2-15): Eli Lang [2-for-4, run]; Miles Lammes [2-for-3, BB, run]; Brendan Trowbridge [hit, BB, RBI]
Coach’s Quote: “Winning in general is hard. Winning in sectionals is even harder. The regular season goes out the window when sectionals starts. What you did, what you accomplished the last few months has all prepped you for moments like these. Credit to the boys for coming ready to go,” O-A head coach Mike Anderson said.
NO. 5 LETCHWORTH 26, NO. 12 CLYDE-SAVANNAH 5
Letchworth (12-7): Chris Shearing [WP, 5 K]; Adam Halsey [3-for-4, 2-2B]; Jake Stowell [3-for-4, 2-2B]; Quinn Baker [4-for-5]
Clyde-Savannah (5-13): No Report
NO. 7 GENESEO 5, NO. 10 GANANDA 1
Geneseo (12-9): Luke Davis [CG, 1 ER, 7 K; 2 RBI]
Gananda (8-11): No Report.
CLASS C2
NO. 1 NOTRE DAME 30, NO. 17 EMDCS 0
Notre Dame (18-1): Jay Antinore [4 IP, 1 H, 11K]; Evan Fitzpatrick [2 IP, 0 H, 6 K]; Bryceton Berry [4 hits, 5 runs, 5 RBI]; Ryan Fitzpatrick [3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jaden Sherwood [3 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBI]
EMDCS (0-13): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “A good start to the sectionals. Our Pitching was sensational, Jay and Evan combined to strike out 17 of the 18 outs. A very much improved Byron Bergen squad is up next,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said.
NO. 4 KENDALL 9, No. 13 PERRY 1
Kendall (13-4): Vinnie D’Agostino [2-for-2, BB, run, SB, 2 RBI]; Nic Cole [3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K]; Jazek Kwiatkowski [4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 K] Perry (3-16): No stats reported
CLASS D1
NO. 9 KESHEQUA 9, NO. 8 ALFRED-ALMOND 8
Keshequa (5-14): Nathan Thayer [CG, 2 BB, 11 K]; Owen Pike [2-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI]; Dan Burley [3-for-5, 2 RBI. 3 SB]
Alfred-Almond (5-12): No Report
Saturday’s Results
CLASS C1
NO. 4 AVON 11, NO. 13 CANISTEO-GREENWOOD 1
Avon (11-4): Christopher Kashorek [2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI]; Hudson Volpe [1-for-2, run. RBI]; Richie Brice [1-for-2, 2 runs]
Canisteo-Greenwood (7-13): Taige Stewart [BB, run]; Noah Warriner [hit, RBI]