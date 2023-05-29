BATAVIA — In one of the most wild endings to a game you’ll ever see, the Hornell baseball team missed out on the Section V Class B1 title on Saturday in dramatic fashion at Dwyer Stadium.
Down 5-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh, No. 2 Palmyra-Macedon rallied for five runs to stun No. 4 Hornell 6-5.
With two outs in the seventh and Hornell clinging to a one-run lead, Brady Prebalick struck out. However, the ball was ruled to be dropped by Hornell catcher Jake Ponticello. Meanwhile, Hornell was beginning its celebration as it felt that Ponticello had tagged Prebalick for the final out.
No call was made by either of the three umpires and as Hornell was celebrating, the Penn Yan runners kept running. Eventually, Brennan Pipitone and Will Caffyn would score to give Pal-Mac the thrilling 6-5 victory.
In a viral video of the game, you can see Ponticello turn to the home plate umpire to check to see if the tag was made. The umpire made no call.
Earlier in the seventh, Christian Morrison had an RBI double, Isiah Stephens brought home a run on an RBI groundout and Caffyn scored Ian Goodness with an RBI Single.
Gates Miller was a the hard-luck loser on the mound for Hornell as he didn’t allow an earned run over his 6 2/3 innings of work. Miller allowed seven hits and walked five, while he fanned eight and was able to wiggle out of jams throughout the game before the seventh.
Gennaro Picco and Ponticello each had three hits on the day for Hornell. Picco was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Ponticello also finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in.
Charlie Oyer added two hits, while Miller had a hit and scored twice in the losing effort.
Pipitone got the win in relief for Pal-Mac as he allowed three runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Hornell had scored three times in the top of the seventh on a two-run double from Ponticello and a Davin Oyer single as it took a four-run lead.
Pal-Mac will now meet Class B2 winner Penn Yan in the Class B regional qualifier.