A trio of Livingston Conference boys soccer teams picked up Section V titles last season as Livonia, Avon and Mount Morris all came away with the coveted block.
This fall, while many talented players graduated from the GLOW Region, there are still several impressive players coming back to the pitch in a couple weeks, including some of the top scorers in Section V in 2022.
With the first day of official practice set for Monday and the regular season schedule starting in about two weeks, here is a look at some of the top returning players to keep an eye on this fall as the campaign unfolds.
Players listed in alphabetical order.
WYATT BRYMAN, ATTICA/ALEXANDER — The Blue Devils will be losing 11 seniors to graduation from a team that went undefeated in the regular season and finished at 17-1 overall, including their top scorer in Section V in Simon Lamparelli. However, A/A will return its top defender in the senior Bryman, who paced a defense which surrendered just 15 goals last fall. Bryman added three assists, while the Devils advanced to the Class B1 semifinals, falling to eventual champion Livonia.
MATTHEW CLARK, WAYLAND-COHOCTON — Now a junior, the Eagles goalkeeper put together a solid season as a sophomore as he finished with a goals against average of 1.32, while he allowed just 17 goals and finished with 141 saves, Wayland-Cohocton finished at 8-6-1 last fall.
JACK EMO, HORNELL — Senior is the leading returning scorer for the Red Raiders this season. The midfielder was one of the top scorers in Section V last fall when he finished with 25 goals to go with eight assists. Emo helped lead Hornell to a 15-2 overall record last season when it advanced to the Section V Class B1 title game before falling to Livonia, 1-0.
CONNOR FEEHAN, LIVONIA — The Bulldogs captured the Section V Class B1 title last fall and Feehan was a big part of the balanced offensive effort. Now a senior, the attacker led the team with 15 goals, while he was tied for the team lead with eight assists. Ray Maxwell’s group would eventually finish at 18-2-1, winning the Section V Class B qualifier over Bishop Kearney before falling to Lew-Port in the Far West Regional final.
OWEN HALPIN, BATAVIA — The Blue Devils had a tough 2022 campaign but the now-senior midfielder Halpin showed what he could do. As a junior he finished with team highs of seven goals and five assists, accounting for nearly 33 percent of his team’s total points. Batavia finished at 3-13-1 last fall.
IAN HINRICH, KESHEQUA — The always-tough Indians graduated just four seniors and Hinrich, an attacker who will be in his final high school season, will be the offensive leader coming back. Another of the top scorers in all of Section V in 2022, Hinrich led the team with 25 goals last season, while he chipped in with six assists. The Indians finished at 13-5 last season and fell in the Section V Class D1 semifinals.
EZRA HOAD, BATH-HAVERLING — The Rams scuffled a bit last season at just 5-12 but the now-senior attacker Hoad quietly put together a strong season in the LCAA. Hoad led the team with 14 goals last fall and added three assists. Hoad accounted for over 35 percent of his team’s points as a junior.
AUSTIN LATTUCA, AVON — The Braves finished an impressive 21-1 last season and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinals and will lose a lot to graduation — including leading scorer Lee Hartke — but they will bring back a pair of strong senior, leading with Lattuca. AS a junior, the attacker finished with nine goals and a team-high 14 assists.
COLIN MARTIN, BYRON-BERGEN/ELBA — The Bees are always in the hunt for a sectional title and this year Martin — a senior midfielder — will be back for his final season after a big-time all-around junior year. Last fall Martin had team highs of 15 goals and 18 assists. His 48 total points were in the Top 10 in Section V, while the Bees finished at 14-4 and fell in the Section V Class C2 semifinals to Bolivar-Richburg.
MAICEN MCKENZIE, LE ROY — The Oatkan Knights had a balanced offense last fall, led by brother Maveric, but Maicen McKenzie was solid. A midfielder, McKenzie finished with six goals and five assists as a junior. Le Roy finished at 10-8, falling to Bishop Kearney in the Section V Class B2 semifinals.
DOMINIC PATTI, AVON — The second of the Braves’ big returnees this season is the senior attacker Patti. Last fall Patti reached double figures in both goals with 10 and assists with 11, both of which were second on the team for 21-1 Avon.
JAMES SWIFT, KENDALL — As a junior, the Eagles now-senior goalkeeper was one of the best in the Genesee Region League. Last season he finished with 128 saves and just 19 goals allowed, while he finished with five shutouts and a goals against average of just 1.18. Kendall finished at 7-7-2 last fall.
KYAN TIEDE, PAVILION/YORK — Tiede is the second-highest returning scorer in the GLOW Region as he enters his final high school campaign. Last fall, Tiede finished with 24 goals and 10 assists. His 58 total points were sixth in Section V, while his 24 goals were tied for seventh. Pavilion/York was solid last fall, finishing at 13-4, falling to Williamson in a heartbreaker in the Section V Class C1 semifinals.