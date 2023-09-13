EAST BETHANY — It’s another fall, and it looks like it will be another dominant season for the Oafield-Alabama/Elba cross country teams.
On Tuesday at Genesee County Park 1, the OAE boys picked up a trio of wins, topping Notre Dame (15-49), Wayland-Cohocton (15-50) and Caledonia-Mumford (15-50); meanwhile the girls got wins over incomplete Notre Dame and Cal-Mum, while they got by the Eagles 22-35.
In other boys results, Way-Co topped Notre Dame (26-29) and Cal-Mum (18-40), while ND bested the Raiders 19-42.
The OAE boys saw eight runners finish in the Top 10, including the top six finishers, led by the impressive duo of Connor Domoy and Logan Clark. Domoy was first with a time of 19:26, while Clark was a close second in 19:44.
Following in succession for OAE, Elijah Loysem was third (19:50), Eli Williams was fourth (20:23), Trevor Eres was fifth (20:53) and Jaxson DelPriore was sixth (21:05).
Also for OAE, Chris Laguna was eighth in 21:16 and Mark Bondaruk was 10th in 21:59.
For the Notre Dame boys, Josh Bartz took seventh in 21:08, while Way-Co’s Josh Delafield was ninth with a time of 21:51.
For the girls, OAE had three of the top five finishers, led by winner Caroline Luft, who had a time of 23:05. Luft was followed by Alexa Luker in third (25:14) and Angelina Luker in fourth (25:21).
Also for OAE, Evelyn Chadbourne was sixth in 25:49, MacKenzie Domoy was eighth in 26:36 and Sophia Martell was 10th in 27:16.
Way-Co had three runners finish in the Top 10 as Rachel Firag was second in 23:44, Reily Goodwin was fifth in 25:44 and Maylee Nielsen was seventh with a time of 26:20.
Notre Dame’s top finisher was Kate Ricupito, who finished in ninth with a time of 26:54.
Boys
BATAVIA SPLITS AT NORTHAMPTON PARK
The Blue Devils raced to a 15-45 win over Gates-Chili on Tuesday night, but fell to Webster Thomas 16-45.
Cam Garofalo took fifth on the day for Batavia with a time of 18:25, while Donavin Solis took seventh with a time of 18:33 and Nathaniel Kinsley also cracked the Top 10, finishing 10th in 18:49.
GENESEO TAKES FOUR AT HOME MEET
The Blue Devils had six runners place in the Top 10 as they took care of Attica (incomplete), Dansville (17-45), Kendall (18-45) and Mt. Morris (15-50) on Tuesday.
Also at the meet, Kendall edged Dansville 24-35 and topped Mt. Morris 20-41 and Dansville raced past Mt. Morris 21-37.
Geneseo’s Simon Aguilar was the top overall finisher with a time of 17:04, while teammate Noah Rice was second with a time of 18:14.
Also for Geneseo, Andrew Matuszak was fifth (19:16), Keenan Rowcliffe was seventh ((19:46), Bennett Antonucci was eighth (19:51) and James Kurtz was ninth (19:53).
Kendall’s Ben Brundage took third with a time of 18:39, Attica’s John Alfiero was fourth with a time of 18:53 and Dansville had a pair of Top 10 finishers in Collin Draper (sixth, 19:25) and Brycen Lemmon (10th, 20:22).
Girls
BATAVIA TOPS GATES-CHILI, FALLS TO WEBSTER THOMAS
The Blue Devils, who are now 2-3, stopped the Spartans 15-50 but dropped their race against Webster Thomas, 20-41.
Campbell Riley and Mallory Boyce each finished in the Top 5 on the day for Batavia. Riley took a solid third with a time of 21:24, while Boyce was fifth in 22:01.
Also for Batavia, Jadyn Boyce finished in 10th with a time of 22:49.
DANSVILLE GIRLS TAKE FOUR WINS AT GENESEO
The Mustangs had a quintet of Top 10 finishers as they edged host Geneseo 24-33 and topped Attica 18-41, while Kendall and Mt. Morris were incomplete.
Geneseo also topped Attica, 21-36.
Geneseo’s Catherine Staley was the top finisher with a time of 19:14, while teammates Amandine Jost (sixth, 21:43) and Caroline Tallon (ninth, 23:50) also had strong days.
For Dansville, Brianne Hurlburt took second with a time of 21:08 and Morgan Ball was third with a time of 21:24, while Alivia Mosman was seventh (22:40), Haley Beman was eighth (23:33) and Kassidy Cole was 10th (24:50).
Kendall’s Hannah Brundage was fourth in 21:24 and Attica’s Bailey Nixon took fifth in 21:31.