BATAVIA — The Batavia flag football team was scheduled to open sectional play on Tuesday night but the excitement of the postseason will have to wait a day.
Because of the poor air quality stemming from the wild fires in Canada, Batavia’s Section V Class B semifinal against Eastridge at Van Detta Stadium has been postponed until Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
“Around noon we were notified by Jen Lapinski, Section V Girls Flag Football chair, that due to the AQI being extremely high from the fires in Canada, all semifinal games will be moved to Wednesday,” Batavia athletic director Mike Bromley said.
The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed and enter the bracket undefeated at a perfect 7-0, the only undefeated team in Section V. Meanwhile, Eastridge — which beat Rochester Academy Charter School 18-8 in the quarterfinals — is now 4-5.
Batavia and Eastridge met two times during the regular season with the Blue Devils taking both matchups — 16-6 on May 4 at Van Detta Stadium and then 20-0 on May 25 at Eastridge High School.
The winner will meet the winner of No. 2 Canisteo-Greenwood and No. 3 Monroe in the championship game.