BATAVIA — Once again, the Batavia flag football team will have to wait to compete in the postseason in its inaugural season.
For the second straight day, the Section V Class B flag football semifinals have been postponed due to the poor air quality in New York State, caused by the ongoing wildfires in Canada.
“We continue to monitor this rapidly developing situation,” New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a Twitter post about the postponement of the lacrosse state semifinals. “We are relying upon information from NYS DEC, as well as the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Student safety and risk minimization must be our focus.”
As of now, everything has been moved to Thursday.
“We were notified by our Section V flag football chair that all games today are postponed,” Batavia athletic director Mike Bromley said. “The plan is now to have the semifinals on Thursday at Van Detta at 7 p.m., with the finals on Friday at 7 p.m. at MCC.”
The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed and enter the bracket undefeated at a perfect 7-0, the only undefeated team in Section V. Meanwhile, Eastridge — which beat Rochester Academy Charter School 18-8 in the quarterfinals — is now 4-5.
Batavia and Eastridge met two times during the regular season with the Blue Devils taking both matchups — 16-6 on May 4 at Van Detta Stadium and then 20-0 on May 25 at Eastridge High School.
The winner will meet the winner of No. 2 Canisteo-Greenwood and No. 3 Monroe in the championship game.