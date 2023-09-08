The second of the two Batavia Daily News games of the week for Week 2 will see a pair of teams that suffered tough losses to open the season when Avon travels to face Notre Dame.
The game will be streamed LIVE on the Batavia Daily News Sports Network with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
In their openers, the Avon offense scuffled in a 12-7 loss to Canisteo-Greenwood, while Notre Dame led York/Pavilion 12-0 at the half only to see the Golden Knights storm back for a 20-12 win.
The Braves finished last week with just 175 total yards, including just 102 on the ground on just 3.5 yards per carry. Junior Wesley Farley was solid in the running game with 72 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Senior quarterback Chris Thompson finished the night 9-of-20 for 73 yards through the air.
While the Avon offense couldn’t get in gear last week, the defense was solid, behind 12 tackles from Farley, nine from Thompson and seven from Remy Greenwood.
With everyone in Class D looking up at powerful OAE, this is a big, early season contest in the six-team class.
Notre Dame did not provide a Week 1 game report or stats.
CLASS B
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton (0-1) at Vertus (1-0), 1 p.m.
Dansville/Way-Co was off in Week 1, while Vertus picked up the first victory in program history with a 28-8 win over Rochester Prep.
DWC enters its third season as a combined program and it has high hopes with the vast majority of its starters coming back from last year’s group that finished at 3-6, with a loss to Batavia in the opening round of the Class B tournament.
DWC will be bringing back the likes of skill players Zaiden Vandurme-Blackmon at wide receiver, Reece Dixon at wide receiver and Nate Gardner at quarterback, to name a few. Meanwhile, Elijah Bender will be back on the line to anchor a defense that is expecting to be much better than one that allowed over 30 points per game last fall.
The versatile Reid Martin will also be a key piece for DWC at kicker, punter, wide receiver and defensive back.
The Vertus running attack was solid in its win last week, led by Josiah Granville who ran for 105 yards and two TDs on just 12 carries, as well as Zyi’Shohn Mayo-Stokes (50 yards, 2 TDs), Von-Joseph Praylor (50 yards) and QB Casmier Bradford (40 yards).
The Vertus defense was also impressive with a balanced, all-around effort paced by Reginald Pough’s 12 tackles, and eight stops from Granville and Dale Benton III.
Vertus was 0-8 a season ago and was outscored 275-100.
CLASS C
Le Roy (1-0) at Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Oatkan Knights got new head coach Mike Humphrey off to an impressive start with a rout of Bath-Haverling in Week 1, while L/W/P battled for 48 minutes in a close loss to defending Class C champion Attica/Alexander. This one is as important as they come early in the season.
The Oatkan Knights’ running game was in top form in the win over the Rams as they rushed for 311 yards and five scores on just 31 carries. Jackson Fix led the way with 165 yards and two scores, though Tony Piazza also ran well with 95 yards and score.
QB Tommy Condidorio didn’t have to do much but was efficient as he was 5-of-7 for 58 yards.
As has been the calling card for Le Roy in recent seasons, the defense was outstanding with a balanced effort led by DJ O’Geen, who had nine tackles, including one for a loss. The Oatkan Knights had six players finish with at least five tackles, as Holden Sullivan had seven and Xavien Walker finished with six.
Connor Hegeman also had a program-record 102-yard interception return for a score.
Le Roy and L/W/P met once last season with the Knights winning 21-0 in mid-October.
In the loss to A/A, the Dawgs just couldn’t get the running game going as they finished with just 78 yards on 30 carries. In his first start under center, Bryce Tallman was solid, going 7-of-16 for 102 yards and score, a 58-yard strike to Jordan Brown.
The L/W/P defense certainly bent but didn’t often break against the Blue Devils as it allowed 271 total yards, though A/A needed a long, late drive to run out the clock.
As he did much of last year, Bailey Schell led the way with nine tackles, including two for a loss, while L/W/P held A/A to just 2-of-9 on third downs and limited it to just nine total first downs.
Attica/Alexander (1-0) at Lyons/Sodus (0-1), 7 p.m.
The preemptive favorite in Class C, Attica/Alexander started defense of its Class C title with a win over Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, though the Blue Devils certainly had to work for it.
A/A used a solid ground attack and a game-closing drive to run out the clock to hold on for a 16-12 Week 1 victory. It will get a Lyons/Sodus team that fell 50-35 to East Rochester/Gananda.
A/A ran for 227 yards on 32 carries last week for an average of over seven yards per pop, led by Tyler Marino, who ran 10 times for 95 yards, including a 67-yard TD run, and the dynamic Landyn Thomas, who ran for 79 yards — much of which came late — and score.
Braden Allein did most of the work under center in the win, going 6-of-8 for 54 yards, though Trent Woods got some time at QB as well for a team that is deep with talent all over the field.
Case Hill — the reigning Class C Defensive Player of the Year — was at it again as he tied for the team high with 11 tackles, while the Class C Defensive Player of the Week Robbie Becker also had 11 stops. Sam Strzelec (10 tackles) and Clayton Bezon (seven tackles) were also a force for a defense that held L/W/P to well under 200 total yards, including just 2.6 yards per rush.
The Lyons/Sodus offense did it’s part in the loss to ER/Gananda as it finished with nearly 400 total yards, though the Bombers offense exploded in a 50-35 win.
Steffon Pinkston was outstanding on the ground for L/S with 140 yards and three TDs on just 15 carries, while QB Darius Wood-Asberry was 8-of-20 through the air for 154 yards.
Pinkston also had a strong game on the defensive side with 10 total tackles, including three for a loss, with Marcus Wood-Asberry adding eight stops.
Lyons/Sodus was a solid 5-3 last fall and the two teams did not meet in 2022.
Penn Yan/Dundee (1-0) at Hornell (1-0), 1:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders got first-year head coach Izzy Mehr off to a solid start last week with a 30-21 win over Livonia, while PY/D was blanked 36-0 by Geneva.
Hornell scored three times in the second half to rally past the Bulldogs.
The Penn Yan/Dundee defense had no answers for Geneva, which saw Quadere Lawson and Rey DeJesus run wild, while the offense turned the ball over four times in the shutout.
(Hornell did not provide stats or a game-report for Week 1)
CLASS D
Pavilion/York (1-0) at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (1-0), 1 p.m.
The Golden Knights picked up a thrilling win over Notre Dame last weekend when they scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, including a game-winning touchdown with under a minute to play. But this week the task gets much taller as the Aggies simply continued to role.
Parker Bonefede was outstanding in his first varsity start under center for Y/P as he ran for 55 yards and a score and was also 9-of-19 through the air for 139 yards, with the game-winning TD pass to Joe Bauer. Bauer finished with 91 yards receiving on four grabs.
The Knights’ running game was paced by Carl Szczech, who ran for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win
Meanwhile, the Y/P defense was up to task, shutting out the Fighting Irish in the second half to allow the offense to get in gear.
Ryan Brady was all over the field with nine tackles and an interception, while Bauer and Liam Ezard each had six stops and Tyler Brady finished with three tackles and a pick.
For Y/P, this follows a strong 6-3 campaign in 2022, though two of those losses came to OAE — 54-0 in the regular season and 40-6 in the Class D semifinals.
For OAE, Week 1 was more of the same as it routed Geneseo/Mt. Morris 55-14 in game where it led 42-0 at halftime and rested many of its starters in the second half.
Senior QB Bodie Hyde was on a mission as he ran 10 times for 181 yards and four TDs, all in just one half of play. Avery Watterson (11-90) and Shaun Alexander (9-50, TD) also got into the running game as the Aggies started the season with a bang after averaging nearly 55 points per game last fall. Ronald Szpylman, Austin Pangrazio and Gavin Armbrewster all also had rushing TDs in the win.
Usually overshadowed by the offense, the OAE defense was impressive as well, led by Hyde’s 12 tackles, including five for a loss. Ashton Bezon was strong as well with 12 tackles, including three for a loss, and a sack, while Angelo Penna (8 tackles, 2 TFL, sack) and Pangrazio (8 tackles, 2 TFL) also got into the act.
OAE has now gone 29-4 since its return to 11-man football.
8-MAN
Holley/Lyndonville (0-1) at CG Finney (0-1)
The newly-merged Holley/Lyndonville fell behind early and trailed 28-6 at the half and could never recover in a 48-22 setback to Allegany-Limestone in Week 1.
Hunter Jewell-Smith ran well for the Hawks with a pair of touchdown runs — 17 and 58 yards — while quarterback Destin Kuyal also added a touchdown run in the losing effort.
Finney/Northstar had a rough opening week as it led 26-6 before it saw Wellsville storm back to a 28-26 victory. Finney/Northstar had no answer for Wellsville QB Brennan Geffers, who ran for 122 yards and threw for 193 more.