BATAVIA — This winning thing must seem pretty easy for first-year Batavia head coach Alex Veltz as the Blue Devils took care of business once again on Friday night in their home opener.
Bronx Buchholz was outstanding yet again and accounted for four touchdowns, while the Batavia defense blanked visiting Wayne in the second half as the Devils pulled away for a 33-14 victory to give Veltz his second win in as many games.
Buchholz finished the night with 129 rushing yards on 14 carries, while he was also 8-of-10 through the air for 62 yards in the win.
After stalling on their first drive, the Blue Devils’ offense got to work on their second drive as they went 53 yards on seven plays and grabbed a 6-0 lead when Buchholz connected with Cole Grazioplene on a 19-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left in the first quarter.
Wayne, though, would come right back on its next possession.
Aided by a huge run from Elijah Mackey, the Eagles needed just five plays to go 71 yards and knot the game at six on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Alexander Garrow found Tyler Mudge from 15 yards out. Mudge made a fantastic play, catching the ball that was deflected by Batavia cornerback Grazioplene in the back corner of the endzone.
It was then Batavia’s turn to counter back.
A 39-yard run from Zailen Griffin got the Blue Devils deep into Wayne territory and Buchholz capped the drive with his second touchdown of the night, this one a seven-yard run with just over six minutes left in the half to put Batavia up 12-6.
Following an Eagles punt, Batavia seemed back in business but Buchholz was intercepted by Mackey on a screen pass attempt and Mackey returned the pick 20 yards for a score. A Michael Prentice run on a fake PAT attempt gave Wayne its only lead of the night at 14-12.
The biggest drive of the night would come right before the half. Batavia took the ball at its own 43 yard-line with under two minutes to play and promptly drove right down the field in 10 plays, many from Mekhi Fortes and Buchholz, and capped with an eight-yard screen pass TD from Buchholz to Carter Mullen as time expired in the half. The Blue Devils converted the two-point conversion for the 20-14 lead at the half.
Fortes finished the night with 92 yards on the ground — 76 in an explosive first half — on 13 carries.
Following a turnover-on-downs from Wayne on its first possession of the second half, Batavia started to take control.
Buchholz finished off an eight-play, 46-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown scamper to make it 26-14 after the conversion attempt failed.
Midway through the fourth, the Blue Devils put the game away when Griffin scored from 13 yards out with just over seven minutes to play.
Griffin also had a strong night on the ground as he finished with 86 yards on just 11 carries.
Batavia will be at Honeoye Falls-Lima next week.