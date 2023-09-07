In a rarity, the Friday night games for Week 2 of the high school football season are outnumbered by the Saturday contests, but there are still four GLOW Region battles scheduled under the lights, highlighted by one of the two Batavia Daily News Games of the Week in Batavia hosting Wayne.
The game will be streamed LIVE on the Batavia Daily News Sports Network with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. at Van Detta Stadium.
The Blue Devils opened with a thrilling, come-from-behind 46-30 victory over Norwich of Section IV at Colgate University on Saturday to give first-year head coach Alex Veltz a victory in his first career game.
Section V Class B Offensive Player of the Week Bronx Buchholz was simply outstanding in his first career varsity start under center as he finished 12-of-17 through the air for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while he also ran 14 times for 101 yards and another score
Cole Grazioplene was also impressive on the offensive end as he caught eight passes for 179 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blue Devils offense didn’t miss a beat under Veltz, who was the team’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Brennan Briggs for the past two seasons.
Maggio Buchholz also reached the 100-yard mark receiving with a pair of grabs for 101 yards and a score.
Mekhi Fortes stepped into the starting running back role and was solid as well, rushing 17 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Wayne was one of many Class B teams that started a season with a bye last week.
The Eagles finished at 4-5 last fall, falling to Batavia 27-7 in the season-opener. Wayne would eventually win four games in a row to move to 4-2 before dropping its final three contests.
Class D
Geneseo/Mt. Morris (0-1) at Canisteo-Greenwood (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils will try to rebound following a blowout loss at the hands of powerful Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, while C-G will be coming off of a thrilling, 12-7 win over Avon on Friday night.
Geneseo/Mt. Morris simply had no answer for the Aggies and Bodie Hyde as it fell behind 42-0 at halftime en route to a 55-14 setback.
Meanwhile, the Chargers returned to 11-man football with a big win after a two years at the 8-Man level.
While the C-G offensive didn’t do a lot, it didn’t have to. The defense held the Avon running game to just 102 yards on 29 carries (3.5 yards per carry) and held Braves senior QB Chris Thompson to just 9-of-20 through the air for 73 yards.
C-G, which finished with 21 first downs on the night, was able to overcome a trio of turnovers with the help of just four penalties on the night.
Geneseo/Mt. Morris will have a quick turnaround as it will face York/Pavilion on Thursday in Week 3.
8-Man
Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen (0-0) at Pembroke (1-0), 7 p.m.
The juggernaut that is the Pembroke Dragons will host a Raiders squad that will be playing its first ever game at the 8-man level.
Highlighted by star senior running back Tyson Totten, the Dragons ran for 478 yards on just 31 carries last week in a rout of Red Jacket. Totten along ran for an impressive 415 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns on just 21 carries. Caleb Felski added six carries for 45 yards and a score and Pembroke didn’t have to put the ball in the air once.
Totten also got it done on the defensive end as he led the way with 10 total tackles, while Felski did some damage two with eight stops, including one for a loss.
Jayden Mast (eight tackles), Sean Pustulka (seven tackles) and Caleb Kimmel (six tackles) also paced a balanced defensive effort from the Dragons.
The Raiders had a bye in Week 1 and will return a solid core to the field this fall after an up-and-down 11-man season in 2022. Max Wilson, JC Starowitz, Damon Linzy and Ethan Larzelere will anchor an offensive line for CM/BB that should be a strong point. Austin Pittman will be under center, while the Raiders will be bringing back one of their top rushers from a season ago in Anthony Leach.
Leach and Starowitz will also lead the linebacking core.
Section VI
Albion (0-1) at Dunkirk (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Purple Eagles will be looking to bounce back after a rough opening outing, a 51-6 loss to Iroquois in Week 1. Albion fell behind 20-6 after the first quarter and could never recover, trailing 33-6 at the break,
Against Iroquois, Albion managed just over 100 total yards, with its only score coming on an 80-yard kickoff return from Kwame Riley. Riley finished with six carries for 31 yards as well.
Payton Robinson finished 11-of-16 through the air in the loss but for just 84 yards with an interception. Seth Krenning was solid with six catches for 47 yards.
Kyle Radder was solid on the defensive end for Albion with six total tackles, while Auston Johnson and Krenning each added four stops.
Dunkirk will be coming off of a tough, 36-32 opening night setback to Lake Shore.
Trestin Briggs and Gabe Valentine each had big defensive games for Dunkirk in the loss as each finished with eight total tackles, while Valentine also recovered a fumble
Eden (0-2) at Medina (2-0)
Cancelled
Following a season-opening win over St. Mary’s, the Mustangs were set for their home opener, though Eden was forced to forfeit due to an insufficient number of players.