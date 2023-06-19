CALEDONIA — Legendary Caledonia-Mumford head football coach Mike Monacelli didn’t have the pleasure of directly coaching 1974 Raiders graduate Michael Tucci on the gridiron, but he saw enough to know the talent that the program had during his three varsity seasons of wearing the maroon and white.
Monacelli was the junior varsity coach during Tucci’s final two seasons with Cal-Mum, when the Raiders went undefeated, and arguably started the team on the impressive run that made it one of the most dominant football teams in New York State history. Maybe to those today, what Tucci did on the field in the mid-70s was ‘quietly’ one of the best careers in Cal-Mum history. But to those who knew him and watched him, he was one of the all-time greats to don the uniform.
Recently, Monacelli nominated Tucci for a long-overdue induction into the Section V Football Hall of Fame and last week, Tucci received that call to be a member of the Class of 2023.
“I took it upon myself to do it. Of course, he played 73-74 and I said ‘he’s falling through the cracks here,’ Monacelli said. “ So, I put his folder in with two or three other Cal-Mum guys. I got a call from Scott Barker and he said ‘so and so, so and so and Mike Tucci.’ And I said ‘Mike Tucci long since should be in there. There are guys from the 80s and 90s that are going in. So let’s take care of business now. I started coaching in 1972, I was at JV, while Mike was a sophomore (on varsity). Of course I didn’t have him, so everything I know is statistics and from watching him. And in 73-74, in this area, I think Cardinal Mooney had a couple kids, but Mike was the measuring stick for all the good backs. And he was a big back, no one had big backs then. He was around 200 pounds and outweighed a couple of his linemen. He ran hard, he wasn’t really fast, but no one wanted to catch him.”
Tucci is a member of the Class of 2023 along with Bob Nagle of Pittsford Mendon, Billy Lombardi of Aquinas, Joe Ziccardo of Webster Thomas, Richard Morabito of East Rochester, Justin Schifano of Webster Schroeder and Billy Greene of Canandaigua.
“It’s great for our school community and especially our football program when players like Mike Tucci are honored,” Caledonia-Mumford athletic director Mike Reed said. “It gives our current players a connection to the past and inspires them to continue the Raider tradition.”
An absolute man amongst boys during his time, Tucci was named an All-State selection and All-Greater Rochester selection as a junior at defensive end in 1973. He followed that up by earning the same two honors in his senior year, only this time he received them at running back.
In 1974 he was named the New York State Small School Player of the Year.
“To be All-Greater Rochester and All-State as a defensive end as a junior and then turn around and do the same thing as a halfback as a senior, I don’t know too many people who have done that, to be All-State at two different positions,” Monacelli said. “During the 90s we had some very good teams and some very good backs, but it was still ‘is he as good as Tucci was? Is Matt Cappotelli or Rowcliff as good as Tucci was?’ Well, he was a different kind of guy in a different era, but I wouldn’t throw him away, that’s for sure. In his day and age, he was the (Larry) Csonka of the area.”
During his junior and senior seasons, the Raiders would combine to go a perfect 16-0 and he would parlay that into a scholarship at Iowa State University for football.
Tucci was also the first player inducted into the illustrious Caledonia-Mumford Football Hall of Fame, despite the fact that he rarely played in the second half of games due to his team’s overall dominance. Yet for Tucci, it was never about any of the accolades, according to those who know him, but it was always about the team. And having fun on the football field.
“He wouldn’t toot his own horn. He was very humbled,” Monacelli said of Tucci’s reaction when he found out he would be inducted. “He was never about statistics, it was about winning and was fun. He was really a team player and he really enjoyed playing with his teammates. That was high purpose. People forget that he was a hell of a basketball player and a hell of a tennis player.
“My ‘95 team was pretty good but it was always ‘were they as good as the 73-74 teams?,’ Monacelli added. “I’d say, ‘I wouldn’t want to match them up toe-to-toe because the hospital would be busy.’ They liked to play football and they liked to get at it. They liked to make the other guy squeal a little bit. That went from top to bottom. When you’re dealing with farm kids and kids who worked in factories, this was a big break. Let’s go have fun.”
Tucci becomes the eighth member of the Section V Hall of Fame from Cal-Mum, joining Coach Bill McAlee (1998), Junior Poles (2002), Frank Ruane (2010, who also coached at Le Roy), Monacelli (2013), Dom Monacelli (2014), Roger House (2014) and Roland Poles (2016).
“He’s not one of my personal kids that I coached, but he’s a Cal-Mum kid,” Coach Monacelli said. “It’s a testament to the program that any of the kids that come out of your program get some notoriety. None of us, whether its coaches or players, go into it saying ‘well, I’m going to be in the Hall of Fame,’ or all this other stuff. We go into it for the love of the game and we do it for our teammates and to coach kids. To have one of our kids finally get some notoriety, well deserved, its big to the program and our community.”