HOLLEY — The Section V football landscape went through another change later last week.
Not long following the announcement of the merger between former Genesee Region League foes Attica and Alexander, Holley and Lyndonville have announced that they will be combining as well for the upcoming season.
The merged Holley/Lyndonville squad will remain in 8-man for the fall.
“We are very excited to be joining forces with Lyndonville,” Holley head coach Wil Prince said. “We have been looking for a partner ever since our numbers have declined, forcing us to go 8-man. Our administration has been very supportive in our search for a partner, and when Lyndonville reached out, we jumped at the opportunity.”
Holley made the move from 11-man to 8-man prior to the 2018 season. The Hawks finished at 4-6 last fall and have not had a winning campaign since 2010, when they went 8-2 and advanced to the Section V Class C championship game, falling to Letchworth.
For the past few seasons, the players from Lyndonville had been competing on a tri-team in Section V that also featured Royalton-Hartland and Barker. That team merged prior to the 2020 and spent one season at the 8-man level that fall, before it would return to 11-man for the 2021 season.
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville finished at 4-5 last season, while the previous year the team was 1-7.
“We are excited for our new partnership with Holley for the upcoming season,” Lyndonville athletic director James Zeliff said. “We are grateful for Holley’s willingness to host us this year and hope our partnership leads to a successful season this year and years to come. The return to Section V and being able to work with a school that is also in the Genesee Region league will make the logistics much easier.”
Based on the roster from last season, the Lyndonville will be bringing back at least four varsity players from 2022, while Zeliff hopes that more will be joining the newly-merged squad at the varsity level, with several more coming into the fold at the modified level.
“I am hopeful that we will eventually be able to build a program that can return to 11-man football but I think that the recent success of area programs in 8-man football (Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Pembroke) proves that 8-man football is a viable and competitive option for smaller schools while they look to rebuild,” Zeliff said. “Holley gained some momentum in 8-man football last year and we hope the addition of some of our Lyndonville kids will help keep the ball rolling”
Holley earned the No. 6 seed in the 8-man sectional tournament last season, falling to Bolivar-Richburg in a tight one, 26-22, in the quarterfinal round.
When the Section V schedule was released this spring, Holley was scheduled to host CG Finney/Northstar Christian in Week 1.
“Our kids are also excited,” Prince said. “They know that this will open opportunities for us and create healthy competition in practice. The long-term hope is that someday we can return to 11-man, but we will not make that move until both modified and varsity have a solid number of athletes for several years. In the end we hope that this can be a long-term partnership with Lyndonville.”