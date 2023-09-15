A solid slate of games will take place on Saturday in the GLOW Region, highlighted by undefeated Oakfield-Alabama/Elba getting its first test without star quarterback Bodie Hyde when the Aggies travel to face Avon.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Through two weeks with Hyde at the helm, OAE has outscored its opponents a whopping 96-20. However, in a rout of York/Pavilion last week Hyde was lost for the season with a devastating knee injury.
Prior to his injury, Hyde already had 400 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns on just 27 carries, while on defense he had 20 total tackles, including seven for a loss.
Much of the offense might fall on the shoulders of running back Avery Watterson, who through two games has rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown, while Shaun Alexander has added 92 yards and two scores on just 14 carries.
Ashton Bezon has been a beast on the defensive side of the ball for the Aggies as he already has 21 tackles, including seven for a loss, and a sack.
Angelo Penna and Austin Pangrazio have also been dominant forces on the defensive side for OAE. Penna has 15 tackles, including four for a loss, and a sack, while Pangrazio has recorded 14 tackles, with four coming for a loss.
Avon got into the win column last week with a 41-12 drubbing of Notre Dame behind quarterback Chris Thompson.
Thompson did a little bit of everything against the Irish and on the season he has rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries, while he has also gone 12-of-28 through the air for 95 yards.
Wesley Farley has also ran well for the Braves to the tune of a team-high 179 yards and three touchdowns. Farley also leads the team with six catches for 44 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Farley and Thompson have also gotten it done. Farley leads the way with a team-high 23 tackles, while Thompson has added 20, including four for a loss.
Travis Hollada (12 tackles) and Remy Greenwood (11 tackles) have also played well defensively for Avon.
Class C
Section VI: Medina (2-0) at Cleveland Hill (1-1), 2 p.m.
The Mustangs will be back on the field this week after they received a forfeit win last week over Eden/North Collins.
In the opener, Medina ran all over St. Mary’s in a 63-0 win as they only had to go to the air once. Christian Moss led the way with 146 yards and a touchdown on just six carries, while Brody Fry ran for two scores on his only two carries of the night.
Liam Castricone (4-54, TD), Will Prest (4-25, TD) and QB Julian Woodworth (2-10, TD) also got into the mix on the ground.
Fry also led a balanced defense for Medina with five tackles, while Woodworth had four and Prest finished with three. Noah Cudzillo added a pair of interceptions for the Mustangs.
Cleveland Hill got in the win column last week with an 18-14 victory over Lew-Port after it fell to Maryvale in its opener
London Thomas has been strong on the ground for CH with 240 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, while Douglas Hunt has added 153 yards and a team-high four touchdowns on just 22 carries.
Aidan Lyons has been a force on the defensive side with a team-high 18 tackles, while Davion Doglas has 12 stops and Steffon Morrow has added nine.
Class D
Canisteo-Greenwood (2-0) at Notre Dame (0-2), 1 p.m.
The Fighting Irish have gotten off to a tough start after they dropped a heartbreaker to York/Pavilion in the opener before getting rolled 41-12 by Avon last week.
Notre Dame scuffled on the offensive end against he Braves as it managed just over 200 yards. Gabe Castro ran well for 49 yards, while Jay Antinore added 111 yards and a touchdown through the air.
The Irish do have a pair of big-time weapons on the outside in receivers Jaden Sherwood and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Sherwood caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown last week, while Fitzpatrick added 38 yards on three catches.
Castro also played well on defense last week for Notre Dame with a team-high 12 tackles, while Mavrik Hall and Roy Ricks each added 5.5 stops.
Canisteo-Greenwood continued its solid start last week with a 28-0 shutout of Geneseo/Mount Morris.
Quarterback Collin Cox was outstanding last week as he went 14-of-19 for 238 yards and three touchdowns, while he also ran seven times for 47 yards and another score. JJ Reese led the receiving corps with five grabs for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
On the ground, C-G got a solid game from Beau Zeh as he rushed for 77 yards on just 13 carries.
Chase Reinbold paced the C-G defense last week with seven tackles and a sack, while Colton Havens finished with six tackles and a sack and Zeh added six stops.
Geneseo/Mount Morris (0-2) at York/Pavilion (1-1), 7 p.m.
Following a thrilling Week 1 win over Notre Dame, the Golden Knights came back to earth last week as they were handled by OAE.
Parker Bonefede has played well in his first season under center, going 18-of-37 for 257 yards and a touchdown, while he has also rushed for 63 yards and a pair of scores.
Carl Szczech has also ran well with 136 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, while Joe Bauer has a team-high seven receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Brady has been impressive on defense with 17 tackles and an interception, while Tyler Brady has nine stops and an interception.
Geneseo/Mt. Morris has had a tough go at with a 55-14 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and a 28-0 shutout loss at the hands of Canisteo-Greenwood.