OAKFIELD — And just like that, the entire landscape of a football season can change, not just for one player or one team, but an entire class.
The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba football team appeared as though it was going to steamroll to its third straight Section V Class C title. No issues whatsoever in the first two weeks in wins over Geneseo/Mt. Morris and York/Pavilion. Until everything was thrown back into the proverbial hat.
In a 41-6 drubbing of the Golden Knights, senior quarterback and four-year starter Bodie Hyde went down. And it wasn’t good. The Aggies’ team leader and captain suffered a season-ending knee injury, which will also keep him out for the rest of school year in terms of athletics.
And you can’t help but feel bad for Hyde, who was looking for ‘one last dance.’
“You can’t help but feel devastated for Bodie,” OAE head coach Tyler Winter said. “All of the time and effort he puts into perfecting his craft and preparing for each of his sport seasons. It’s just a tough situation. There’s no denying what he has meant to the Aggies football program for the past four years.”
Through two games this season, in just about four total quarters, Hyde already had 400 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns on just 27 carries, while on defense he had 20 total tackles, including seven for a loss.
But nobody expected his tremendous career to end the way it did.
“The thing is, you talk to anyone about the situation, the person with the highest spirits on the whole thing is Bodie himself,” Winter said. “He holds such a mature perspective, and with the decorated career and all of the accomplishments he has experienced, he has no trouble gaining some closure with zero regrets. I couldn’t be more proud of him for that. That’s the young man he is. He knows, as magical as the ride has been, this isn’t his pinnacle. He’s going to graduate, and go on to do great things in life. He says he wants to teach and coach. If you watched him at practice the past few days, you’d have no trouble seeing that path for him.”
Following his promotion to starting quarterback as a freshman, over the next three seasons Hyde helped guide the Aggies to a combined record of 28-4, which has included two straight Section V Class D championships and one Class D Far West Regional title.
Coming into this season, on the ground he had rushed for 2,199 yards and 38 touchdowns, while he had also gone 98-of-160 through the air for 1,779 yards and 24 touchdowns for a total of 3,978 yards and 62 total touchdowns in just three years. Hyde was also a stud on defense as he accounted for 181 total tackles, including 36 for a loss, to go with three forced fumbles.
Now, with their eyes firmly set previously on not just a run to another sectional title, but a run at a state crown, the Aggies are going to have to regroup.
And Winter feels that they will have no problem doing so.
“Our squad is going to be fine,” Coach Winter said. “This group is doing a fantastic job persevering. We have great football players that are ready to step it up a notch. They’ve done exactly that this week at practice. Lucky for us, football is the ultimate team sport. If you tried to tell any of our guys that the expectations or the goals for this team have changed, they would tell you that you are very sadly mistaken.”
While the question about the game’s most important position may still be up the air for OAE, there’s no doubt the Aggies will be completely ready to try and fill the void.
OAE will get its first test without Hyde on Saturday when it travels to face budding rival Avon at 1 p.m.