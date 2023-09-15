PEMBROKE — Different night, same result for the Pembroke football team.
Tyson Totten ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries and the Dragons ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a dominating 42-14 win over Bolivar-Richburg on Thursday night.
The win moved Pembroke to 3-0 on the season.
Behind the blocking of Ben Steinberg, Jayden Mast, Jayden Bridge, Madden Perry, JJ Gabbey, Octavius Martin and Hayden Williams, fullback Caleb Felski also had a big night on the ground as he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.
Defensively, the Dragons were led by Martin, who finished with nine total tackles. Vijay Dhanda and Jayden Bridge each added eight tackles and Totten was a force on that side of the ball as well as he finished with three interceptions.
Through three games this season Pembroke has outscored its opponents 153-64.
The Dragons will host Frewsburg out of Section VI next week.