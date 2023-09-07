Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone, with Week 2 quickly approaching. On Wednesday, Section V named its Players of the Week for the opening weekend of games and a number of GLOW Region players picked up the honors after their monster performances.
In Class B, Batavia junior quarterback Bronx Buchholz grabbed the nod for Offensive Player of the Week in his first career varsity start under center. In a 46-30 comeback win over Norwich, Buchholz was outstanding as he finished 12-of-17 through the air for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while he also ran 14 times for 101 yards and another score as the Blue Devils gave head coach Alex Veltz a win in his first career game.
In Class C, it was Attica/Alexander senior defensive lineman Robbie Becker who took the Defensive Player of the Week honor.
In a hard-fought, 16-12 win over Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, Becker led the defensive effort with 11 total tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack as the Blue Devils started their defense of their sectional crown with a win.
The GLOW Region swept the honors in Class D for the week.
Earning the Offensive Player of the Week selection was Oakfield-Alabama/Elba senior quarterback Bodie Hyde. In an easy win over Geneseo/Mt. Morris, Hyde was impressive as he ran 10 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns, all coming in the first half
Taking the Defensive Player of the Week honor in Class D was York/Pavilion sophomore linebacker Ryan Brady. In a comeback win over Notre Dame, Brady finished with a team-high nine tackles, while he had an interception, which he returned 20 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown two plays later with under a minute to play.
No surprise in 8-man as Pembroke senior running back Tyson Totten earned the Offensive Player of the Week selection. Running like a man possessed, Totten blitzed Red Jacket to the tune of 414 yards and seven touchdowns on just 21 carries as the Dragons started their defense of their sectional and state titles with a bang.
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
Friday (all games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Wayne at Batavia
Geneseo/Mt. Morris at Canisteo-Greenwood
Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen at Pembroke
Albion at Dunkirk
Eden at Medina (cancelled)
Saturday (all games at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Avon at Notre Dame
Pavilion/York at Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
Holley/Lyndonville at CG Finney
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton at Vertus
Penn Yan/Dundee at Hornell, 1:30 p.m.
Attica/Alexander at Lyons, 7 p.m.
Le Roy at Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry, 7 p.m.