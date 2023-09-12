PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
(Players listed in alphabetical order)
Jay Antinore, Notre Dame — In a loss to Avon, the Irish quatrterback threw for 111 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 33 yards.
Elijah Bender, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton — Led the DWC defense to a shutout of Vertus with nine total tackles, including three coming for a loss, in a 3-0 win.
Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Paced the Aggies defense with nine tackles, including four for a loss, as they cruised past York/Pavilion for their second straight win.
Clayton Bezon, Attica/Alexander — Finished with six carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, while he also paced the defense to a shutout of Lyons/Sodus with six total tackles and a sack.
Bronx Buchholz, Batavia — Quarterback was once again outstanding as he finished with 130 yards rushing on just 15 carries, while he was 7-of-11 through the air for 59 yards and he finished with four total touchdowns in the win for the Blue Devils.
Gabe Castro, Notre Dame — In a loss to Avon, Castro finished with a team-high 12 total tackles, while he also ran for 49 yards on the offensive end.
Wesley Farley, Avon — Running back was efficient with 107 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries as the Braves handled Notre Dame. Farley also finished with a team-high 10 tackles.
Jackson Fix, Le Roy — Did a little bit of everything as he ran for 85 yards and also caught two passes for 23 yards in a win over L/P/W.
Mekhi Fortes, Batavia — Rushed 14 times for 85 yards and also had 5.5 tackles on the defensive side of the ball to lead the Blue Devils to their second win in as many games.
Brady Henchen, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton — Carried the ball 16 times for 101 yards as DWC edged Vertus in its season-opener.
Bodie Hyde, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Dominant once again, the senior quarterback ran 17 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns, while he also finished with eight tackles, including two for a loss, on the defensive side.
Andy Kelly, Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw — In a tough defensive effort for the Dawgs in a close loss to Le Roy, Kelly led the way with eight total tackles for L/P/W.
Hunter Jewell-Smith, Holley/Lyndonville — Scored a touchdown, had a two-point conversion and finished with eight total tackles as H/L picked up its first victory of the young season.
Seth Krenning, Albion — Wide receiver had three catches for 56 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while he also led the Purple Eagles defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery in a loss to Dunkirk.
Detin Kuyal, Holley/Lyndonville — Led the offense with 18 carries for 227 yards and four touchdowns, while he was all over the place on defense with 16 total tackles, including three for a loss, in a win over CG Finney.
Cencere Lowe, Albion — Ran 13 times for 94 yards, including a long touchdown, in a loss to Dunkirk.
DJ O’Geen/Tony Piazza, Le Roy — Duo combined for 17 tackles and two sacks as the Oatkan Knights moved to 2-0 with a close win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw.
Reid Martin, Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton — Connected on a game-winning, 38-yard field goal for the only points of the game in a 3-0 season-opening win over Vertus.
Blake Preston, Albion — Finished 8-of-19 through the air for 154 yards and three touchdowns and also added four tackles as the Puple Eagles came up short against Dunkirk.
Ben Steinberg/Jayden Mast/Jayden Bridge/Madden Perry/JJ Gabbey/Octavius Martin/Caleb Felski — The group in the trenches was dominant in a win over Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen, leading the way for another big night on the ground for Tyson Totten.
Drew Strollo, Le Roy — Ran for 58 yards on 10 carries, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, while he also added seven tackles and two sacks in a close win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw.
Carl Szczech, York/Pavilion — Led the Golden Knights offense with 75 yards rushing on 19 carries, while he also finished with seven tackles on the defensive end in a loss to OAE.
Bryce Tallman, Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw — Finished the night 12-of-15 for 121 yards and a touchdown as the Dawgs dropped a close one to Le Roy at Hartwood Park.
Landyn Thomas, Attica/Alexander — Ran 13 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns as A/A moved to 2-0 with a shutout of Lyons/Sodus.
Chris Thompson, Avon — Quarterback had himself a day in a win over Notre Dame as he finished with 136 yards rushing and three touchdowns, while he also returned an interception 36 yards for a score as the Braves moved to 1-1. Also on defense, Thompson added eight tackles, with four coming for a loss.
Tyson Totten, Pembroke — Senior running back was at it again in a blowout win over Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen. Totten finished with 330 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries, all in the first half, as the Dragons moved to 2-0.
Jackson Trubia, Livonia — Quarterback threw touchdown passes of 52, 20, and 53 yards and also ran for a score in a blowout win over Bath-Haverling.
Avery Watterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Crossed the century mark with 102 yards on the ground and a touchdown on just 10 carries in a win over York/Pavilion.
Hayden Williams, Pembroke – Paced the Dragons defense with a team-high 10 tackles as they ran past Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 — Number of GLOW Region teams that posted shutouts in Week 2 (Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton, Attica/Alexander)
26 — Consecutive regular season victories by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba after a win over York/Pavilion
400 — Rushing yards by Oakfield-Alabama/Elba senior QB Bodie Hyde through the first two weeks (in just over four quarters of action)
6 — Wins by first-year head coaches Alex Veltz (Batavia), Mike Humphrey (Le Roy) and Izzy Mehr (Hornell) through the first two weeks of the season
7 — Number of GLOW Region teams that scored at least 34 points in Week 2 victories
7 — Number of GLOW Region teams that remain undefeated through two weeks
8 — First downs allowed by the Le Roy defense in a win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw
5 — Sacks by the Le Roy defense in a win over L/P/W
447 — Rushing yards by Pembroke in a blowout win over Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen
0 — Passing attempts by Pembroke during the first two weeks of the season
2 — Points credited to Medina in a forfeit win over Eden/North Collins
38 — Yards for a field goal by DWC’s Reid Martin in a 3-0 victory over Vertus
3 — Touchdowns nullified by penalties for Le Roy in the fourth quarter of its win over L/P/W
7.6 — Yards per rush by Attica/Alexander in its win over Lyons/Sodus
0 — Points allowed by the Batavia defense after the Blue Devils fell behind Wayne 14-12 on Friday night
98 — Rushing yards allowed by Avon in a big win over Notre Dame on Saturday
4 — Sectional winning teams from 2022 that have started the season at 2-0 (Batavia, Attica/Alexander, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, Pembroke)
WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY
Class C
Livonia 35, at Bath-Haverling 12
FRIDAY
Class B
Batavia 34, Wayne 13
Class C
Section VI: Dunkirk 40, Albion 26
Class D
Canisteo-Greenwood 28, Geneseo/Mount Morris 0
8-Man
Pembroke 58, Caledonia-Mumford/B-B 22
SATURDAY
Class B
Dansville/Way-Co, 3 Vertus 0
Class C
Section VI: Medina at Eden/North Collins, cancelled
Hornell 29, Penn Yan/Dundee 12
Attica/Alexander 28, at Lyons/Sodus 0
Le Roy 12, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 7
Class D
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 41, York/Pavilion 6
Avon 41, Notre Dame 12
8-Man
Holley/Lyndonville 40, CG Finney 26
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
8-Man
Holley/Lyndonville (1-1) at Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen (0-1), 7 p.m.
Pembroke (2-0) at Bolivar-Richburg, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Class B
Batavia (2-0) at Honeoye Falls-Lima (0-1), 7 p.m.
Geneva (1-0) at Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton (1-0), 7 p.m.
Section VI: Roy-Hart/Barker (1-1) at Albion (0-2), 7 p.m.
Class C
Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw (0-2) at Livonia (1-1), 7 p.m.
Lyons/Sodus (0-2) at Le Roy (2-0), 7 p.m.
East Rochester/Gananda (2-0) at Attica/Alexander (2-0), 7 p.m.
Bishop Kearney/RACS (0-1) at Hornell (2-0), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Class C
Bath-Haverling (0-2) at Penn Yan/Dundee (0-1), 1 p.m.
Section VI: Medina (2-0) at Cleveland Hill (1-1), 2 p.m.
Class D
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (2-0) at Avon (1-1), 1 p.m.
Canisteo-Greenwood (2-0) at Notre Dame (0-2), 1 p.m.
Geneseo/Mount Morris (0-2) at York/Pavilion (1-1), 7 p.m.