The Daily News Game of the Week comes this week from Livonia as the 1-1 Bulldogs will host 0-2 Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw in a big, early-season Class C battle.
L/P/W has played much better than its record. The Dawgs battled both Attica/Alexander and Le Roy to the bitter end and they are looking to turn things around this week.
While the offense has yet to find its stride, the L/P/W defense has been as good as always, led by Bailey Schell, Andrew Kelly and Sherman Johnson-Myers, among others.
Bryce Tallman was outstanding at QB last week for the Dawgs, going 11-of-14 for 126 yards and a touchdown, though the running game has yet to get rolling.
Livonia bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a rout of Bath-Haverling last week behind quarterback Jackson Trubia.
Trubia threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns, while Kyle Wetterings led a strong offense with 112 yards and a score on three receptions, with Jared Bishop pacing the ground game with 16 carries for 106 yards.
AJ Peri and Jackson Cook each finished with eight tackles for Livonia, which dropped a 30-21 contest to Hornell in Week 1.
Class C
Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw (0-2) at Livonia (1-1), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Class B
Batavia (2-0) at Honeoye Falls-Lima (0-1), 7 p.m.
The two-time defending Section V Class B champion Blue Devils are off to an impressive start for first-year head coach Alex Veltz and now they will get a familiar foe in the Cougars.
Bronx Buchholz has been outstanding under center in his first varsity season through the first two weeks. In wins over Norwich in Week 1 and Wayne last Friday, Buchholz has rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while he has also thrown for 426 yards and four more scores as Batavia has averaged over 40 points.
Mekhi Fortes has stepped into the starting running back roll and ran with it to the tune of 190 yards and two scores, while Zailen Griffin has also gotten big into the action on the ground, including 86 yards last week.
Cole Grazioplene is a huge threat from his wide receiver position as well and Maggio Buchholz has done a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball for Veltz.
The perennially strong Cougars have struggled through the first two weeks, falling to Waverly 41-19 and then getting blasted by Monroe 54-6 last week.
HF-L has not gotten much done on the ground this season, running for just 137 yards on 39 carries, as Ben Cook leads the team with 51 yards on six carries.
Quarterback Matt Meacham has been solid, going 35-of-50 through the air for 408 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception, while eight different Cougars have at least one reception.
In their lone contest last year, Batavia won 35-20.
Geneva (1-0) at Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton (1-0), 7 p.m.
Thanks to the leg of kicker Reid Martin and an impressive defense, Dansville/Way-Co started its season off with a win last week.
Martin scored the only points of the game with a 38-yard game-winning field in a 3-0 victory over Vertus.
Brady Henchen had a strong game on the ground for DWC with 101 yards on 16 carries.
The impressive DWC defense was paced by Elijah Bender, who finished with a team-high nine tackles, with three coming for a loss, while Caleb Knapp added eight total stops.
Geneva opened its season with 44-0 rout of University Prep, led by quarterback Ray DeJesus, who was 8-of-13 for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while he rushed for 42 yards and another score.
Xavier Praylor led the Geneva ground game with 53 yards and a score, while DeSean Bruce was versatile with three grabs for 82 yards and score and also 36 rushing yards and another score.
Antonio Peasante (6 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks) and Harold Gomez (3 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks) led the way on the defensive end.
CLASS C
Lyons/Sodus (0-2) at Le Roy (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Oatkan Knights have first-year head coach Mike Humphrey off to a 2-0 start but last week certainly wasn’t easy as they needed a late touchdown from Drew Stollo to edge Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw at Hartwood Park.
Le Roy will get a Lyons/Sodus team that hung with ER/Gananda in a 50-35 Week 1 loss before getting routed by Attica/Alexander 28-0 last week.
Per usual, the Le Roy defense has been outstanding, led by the emergence of DJ O’Geen, who leads the team with 17 tackles. Tony Piazza has also been strong with 14 stops, with Holden Sullivan adding 13 and Xavien Walker has added 10 stops for this balanced attack.
The Le Roy running game has gone for 504 yards at 7.4 yards per carry, led by Jackson Fix, who has rushed for 250 yards and a pair of scores. Piazza has added 144 yards and two scores on just 20 carries, while Strollo added 58 yards in his first action last week.
Senior quarterback Tommy Condidorio has been efficient, going 11-of-21 for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Lyons/Sodus has a strong running back with Stefonn Pinkston, who was impressive in the Week 1 loss to ER/G with 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Darius Wood-Asberry threw for 154 yards and ran for 41 more and a score in the loss to the Bombers.
Section VI: Roy-Hart/Barker (1-1) at Albion (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Purple Eagles have had a rough go over the first two weeks, losing to Iroquois 51-6 in Week 1 and falling behind early and not being able to catch up in a 40-26 loss to Dunkirk last week.
Blake Preston has been solid at QB for Albion, going 19-of-35 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Cencere Lowe had a big game in the loss last week and has run for 94 yards and a score at 7.2 yards per carry, while K’wame Riley has added 57 yards on the ground.
Seth Krenning has been impressive on defense for the Purple Eagles with 10 tackles — five for a loss — a sack and a fumble recovery.
Roy-Hart/Barker trounced Burgard 31-0 in Week 1 but came back to earth last week with a 43-11 setback to Newfane.
Out of the backfield RH/B has a solid one-two punch in Tysen McCaa and Aidan Mescal. McCaa leads the way with 191 yards on just 23 carries, while Mescal has added 167 yards and three touchdowns
Dan Aquilina (21 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks) and Jackson West (18 tackles, 8 TFL, 7 sacks) have been big-time performers for the RH/B defense.
East Rochester/Gananda (2-0) at Attica/Alexander (2-0), 7 p.m.
Following a tough win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw in Week 1, Attica/Alexander cruised past Lyons/Sodus last weekend.
The running game for A/A has been as advertised with Landyn Collins and Tyler Marino. Thomas has 200 yards on the ground and three scores, while Marino has added 136 yards and two touchdowns. A/A has ran for 508 yards on just 69 carries.
The passing game hasn’t had to do much, but Braden Allein has gone 6-of-8 for 57 yards, while Trenton Woods has also spent time under center, going 3-of-5 for 39 yards.
Reigning Section V Class C Defensive Player of the Year Case Hill leads the defense with 17 tackles, while Sam Strzelec and Clayton Bezon have added 13.
Robbie Becker, Hunter Smith and Dylan Pohl have also paced the balanced Blue Devils on defense, combing for 32 tackles.
ER/Gananda followed up a slugfest with Lyons/Sodus in Week 1 with a 54-0 blowout of Bishop Kearney last week.
Ben Newman did a little bit of everything for the Bombers last week, throwing for 126 yards and three scores, running for another touchdown and returning an interception for a score in the rout.
ER/G has a strong backfield, paced by Caleb Carpenter, Ny’Jher Gano and Robbie Dettman who all ran for scores last week.
Gano, Brayden Dohse and Cadearell Sneed have all led a solid defensive attack for the Bombers.