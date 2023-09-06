Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, with Week 2 quickly approaching. And even though it was just one week, there are plenty of things that were learned by opening weekend.
1. Class C might not be as much of a one-horse race as many would have thought.
Last fall, after years of coming close, Attica finally found itself at the top of the Section V mountain when the Blue Devils captured the Class C title. With a plethora of stars coming back this season, head coach Jeff Cusmano’s squad was almost a guarantee to be the favorite again this season.
And then the summer happened, when Attica got some reinforcements in the form of Class D powerhouse Alexander. With the Trojans low on numbers, the two schools merged for what is supposed to be a one-year deal. Needless to say, the newly-formed Blue Devils-Trojans looked untouchable.
Coming to Attica was an Alexander program that had won two sectional titles since 2016 and had been in four more finals, going 79-19 along the way over the last 10 seasons. And though the Trojans were low on numbers, they weren’t low on talent.
However, in Week 1, Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry had something else to say about the assumed A/A dominance. Attica/Alexander took everything that the Dawgs had, and more, and needed a late drive to run out the clock to hold off L/W/P for a narrow 16-12. A win is a win, but the closeness of the score likely opened some eyes — specifically at Le Roy, East Rochester/Gananda and Hornell.
With a new head coach and talented team in its own right, the Oatkan Knights absolutely obliterated Bath-Haverling in its opener at Hartwood Park. Meanwhile, ER/Gananda put up a 50-spot in a 50-35 victory over Lyons/Sodus and Hornell used a big second half to down rival Livonia.
While Attica/Alexander is likely still the favorite, there are a few weeks coming up that could prove otherwise as it is hosting ER/G on September 15 and at Le Roy on September 29.
2. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba is still the dominating force in Class D.
Head coach/(Elba)athletic director Tyler Winter has built one of the top programs in Section V in just a few short years and while the Aggies may not be as deep as they were in years past, especially in winning two straight Section V Class D titles, they showed last Saturday that they are clearly still the team to beat.
With one of the best players in all of Section V in four-year starter Bodie Hyde, OAE raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead on Geneseo/Mt. Morris, sat the majority of its big-time starters in the second half and cruised to an easy win. This from a team that lost five all-stars from a season ago to graduation.
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba outscored its opponents last season by an average score of 50.8-11.7 (which included giving up 42 in the Far West Regional loss to Randolph) and with a diluted Class D with just six teams this season, there is no reason to think the Aggies can’t do it again.
With Alexander gone and merged with Attica, that only leaves Avon, Canisteo-Greenwood, Notre Dame, York/Pavilion and the aforementioned Geneseo/Mt. Morris to battle the Aggies for the title. And after Week 1, it appears those five have a lot of work to do.
The Braves dropped a 12-7 decision to Canisteo-Greenwood, while York/Pavilion needed a late touchdown to edge the Fighting Irish. The other five Class D teams combined to score 65 points, while OAE put up 55 of its own in its win.
You can never say never, but this looks like a tall task.
3. First-year, first-game, no problem.
The GLOW Region sees a trio of head coaches take over legendary programs this season and every single one of them has a lot to live up to, but that didn’t show in Week 1.
Alex Veltz at Batavia, Mike Humphrey at Le Roy and Izzy Mehr at Hornell all opened up their high school coaching careers with victories in their first games, which — even if they don’t say it — was likely a sigh of relief, as all have unenviable tasks in front of them.
Veltz has taken over for Brennan Briggs, who turned Batavia from an afterthought into a juggernaut during his tenure, winning six sectional titles, all coming since 2014, including two in a row to close out his career. However, Veltz got off to a strong start with a 46-30 victory over a solid Norwich team that was returning the majority of its roster from last season’s 7-4 squad. Obviously the job is far from done in a strong Class B, but it appears the momentum for the Blue Devils is continuing.
For Humphrey, he has taken over for Brian Herdlein, who had been the head of the program since the 2015 season. Though Herdlein had a number of impressive seasons, he was never able to get that illusive sectional block, last won in 2014 under legendary coach Brian Moran. And the Le Roy natives might be getting restless.
Le Roy had become accustomed to winning sectional crowns, being tied for the most in Section V history, including a run of 11 titles in 15 years from 1994-2008. Now, however, the wait for another must seem like an eternity to the Le Roy faithful.
Herdlein certainly didn’t leave the cupboard empty for Humphrey, as much of last season’s starting group has returned and a 43-6 whipping of Bath-Haverling has the Knights off to the start they had hoped for. With Attica/Alexander and others in the way, Le Roy can’t get too ahead of itself, yet a nice start, nonetheless.
Mehr takes over for Erik Werner and a team that finished at just 1-7 last season. But the expectations at Hornell are always high.
Werner — who won a Class C title in 2017 — took over as head coach for Hornell in 2012 after longtime head coach Gene Mastin retired. Mastin led the program three consecutive New York State Championships and staggering 51-game win streak, while the Red Raiders won four straight sectional blocks to close Mastin’s career.
4. Tyson Totten is good, period.
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Pembroke plays 8-man football, but the Dragons senior running back could suit up for any 11-man team in the area and be a dominant force.
As a junior last fall, Totten was named the Section V 8-Man Offensive Player of the Year when he ran for more than 3,000 yards, finished with over 30 total touchdowns and helped guide Pembroke to sectional and state titles.
And he was at it again in Week 1.
Against a historically solid Red Jacket defense (8-man or 11-man), Totten ran wild for the Dragons, as the senior star burst out for an incredible 414 yards and seven touchdowns on just 20 carries in Pembroke’s blowout win.
A simply talented overall athlete who also helped the Pembroke basketball team to its first Section V title last winter, Totten likely gets overlooked because of playing 8-man or because of Pembroke’s locale, but don’t overlook him anymore.
The only thing left to see this season is if he will break his own records.
5. It’s very weird that every Section V team didn’t play on opening weekend.
There’s no secret as to the changing landscape of Section V football, with teams merging or moving to 8-man, some late in the summer when the schedule has been out for months.
Yet the fact that local teams like Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton and Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen didn’t hit the field in Week 1 seems amiss. Of course, with the constant change, finding a team to play at late notice is often difficult, but it has to be tough for those kids to watch other teams hit the field while they continue to practice.
Dansville/Way-Co, even when the original schedule came out in March, was scheduled to have a bye in Week 1. Batavia was as well, but the Blue Devils went out of section to play Norwich. In fact, with the original schedule, no Class B team was to play in Week 1.
The situation for the Raiders was different because of their late move to 8-man.
Regardless, having teams at home for the first exciting football week of the fall is just a little bizarre.