GENESEO — Despite a stellar effort from Class D individual champion Ethan Provino, Byron-Bergen used a complete team effort to usher past Mt. Morris during Friday’s ‘D’ team final, outscoring the Blue Devils 349-426 en route to the championship victory at Livingston Country Club.
Ryan Muscarella went low for B-B, finishing with a team-best round of 82, while David Brumsted came up clutch with a solid round of 85 and Brendan Pimm finished with a round of 90. Matt Tanner shot 92 for the Bees, while Cody Carlson fired a 94.
For the Blue Devils, it was a tough go aside from Provino’s 73, as they saw a player withdraw and failed to add another sub-100 round to complement the play of their sectional champion.