GENESEO — Twice is nice. A three-peat? Well, that’s sweet.
Cal-Mum tasted victory for the third straight season, defeating Bloomfield 349-378 in Friday’s Section V Class C Golf final at Livingston Country Club. The Raiders were paced by Tyler Koch, who shot a solid round of 77, while Noah McCready performed well and finished with a round of 87. Liam McArdle and Josh Middleton also scored for C-M, contributing scores of 91 and 94, respectively.
Bloomfield was powered by Gabe Ward, who earned medalist honors with a round of 76.
The Raiders finish the season with a record of 22-1.