CALEDONIA — Playing on its home course at Caledonia Country Club, the No. 2 seed Caledonia-Mumford took care of No. 7 Alexander 177-275 on Tuesday in the Section V Class C quarterfinals.
The teams played on the back nine, with a par of 37.
Noah McCready was the medalist for Cal-Mum with a round of 40, while Tyler Koch was right behind with a 42.
Aidan MacKay added a 47 and Josh Middleton finished with a 48 in the win for the Raiders.
Benny Merrill led the way for Alexander with a 55.
CLASS C
NO. 1 GANANDA 231, NO. 8 PERRY 250 (AT BLUE HERRON HILLS COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)
Perry: Carson Petrie [53]; Brady Kelly [60]; Jan Parker [67]; Devon Szwaczkowski [70]
Gananda: Spencer Yeager [52 - medalist]; Maddox Stoughton [57]; Jase Smith [60]