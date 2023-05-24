File Photo Caledonia-Mumford rolled into the Class C semifinals on Tuesday.

CALEDONIA — Playing on its home course at Caledonia Country Club, the No. 2 seed Caledonia-Mumford took care of No. 7 Alexander 177-275 on Tuesday in the Section V Class C quarterfinals.

The teams played on the back nine, with a par of 37.

Noah McCready was the medalist for Cal-Mum with a round of 40, while Tyler Koch was right behind with a 42.

Aidan MacKay added a 47 and Josh Middleton finished with a 48 in the win for the Raiders.

Benny Merrill led the way for Alexander with a 55.

CLASS C

NO. 1 GANANDA 231, NO. 8 PERRY 250 (AT BLUE HERRON HILLS COUNTRY CLUB - PAR 36)

Perry: Carson Petrie [53]; Brady Kelly [60]; Jan Parker [67]; Devon Szwaczkowski [70]

Gananda: Spencer Yeager [52 - medalist]; Maddox Stoughton [57]; Jase Smith [60]

