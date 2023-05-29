CUBA — The Mount Morris golf team needed every solid shot it got on Saturday in the Section V Class D team semifinals at Allegheny Hills Golf Course.
Ethan Provino was the medalist with a round of 35 on the par-36 back nine and the Blue Devils edged Fillmore 210-211 to advance to Thursday’s final at Livingston Country Club.
Provino gave Mt. Morris the lead by driving the green on his eighth hole, just missing an eagle by an inch and then having a tap-in birdie. Then he hit the stick on his last hole, the par-4 18th, which unfortunately knocked the ball about 15 feet away from the hole. Provino would two-put for the par to close it out.
Rowen Clester shot a career best 49 with a slam dunk from 130 out on the 18th hole, which could be the shot that carried the Blue Devils into the finals.