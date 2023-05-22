ALEXANDER — The Alexander softball team had been playing its best ball at the end of the regular season and the Trojans continued that trend into the first round of the Section V Class C1 tournament.
No. 5 Alexander ripped 17 hits on the day and got another strong performance in the circle from Madison Boyce as it rolled past No. 12 East Rochester on Friday night, 20-5.
Ava Yax, Faith Goodenbury and Brianna Neyman all finished with three hits on the day in the win. Yax scored twice, drove in four and stole a pair of bases, Goodenbury had a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base and Neyman added a double, a run scored and two runs batted in.
Boyce was in control all game as she threw six innings and allowed just five hits and one earned run, while she struck out 11.
“The girls did a great job in the box again today, any game that your team can come out and get 17 hits while your pitcher tallies double digit strikeouts is going to be a good day,” Alexander head coach John Goodenbury said. “Today was nice for the girls but we all know what lies ahead of us Monday with Oakfield. We try to focus on the game at hand but we all had Oakfield on our minds today. That’s going to be a fun game and they did beat us twice this season by one run each time, so we just want to go in there play solid defense and let the chips fall where they fall, we’ve had a fantastic season so far and we just don’t want it to end.”
Madison Boyce, Carley Shepard and Melissa Sawyer all had two hits in the win for the Trojans, who moved to 13-6.
Olivia Premo was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Carli Daniels had a triple in the loss for East Rochester (4-15).
Alexander will meet No. 4 Oakfield-Alabama on Monday.
Friday’s Results
Class C1
No. Letchworth 14, C-G/J-T 2
Letchworth (13-7): Abbie DeRock [5 IP, 1 H, 12 K; 3-for-4, RBI]; Alexis Mitchell [2 IP, 3 H, 2 K; 2-for-5]; Reagan Bannister [3-for-5, 2-3B, 3 RBI]; Morgan Brace [3-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI]; Grace Mitchell [3-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI]; Kaylie Emmons [2-for-4]; Charity Scott [2-for-4]; Abby Bacon [1-for-3, RBI]
C-G/J-T (5-11): Ashley Allen [1-for-3, 2 RBI]
NO. 4 OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 21, NO. 13 RED CREEK 3
Oakfield-Alabama (11-4): Piper Hyde [3-for-3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI]; Lily Davis [3-for-3, 2-2B, 4 RBI]; Cara Williams [2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI; WP, 5 IP, 2 H, 4 K]; Jessica Sosnowski [3-for-3, 2 RBI]; Maria Snell [2-for-4, 2 RBI]; Allie Williams [2-for-4, RBI]; Rylee Denny [2-for-2, 2 runs].
Red Jacket (1-14): No Report.
Coach’s Quote: “Piper Hyde and Lily Davis had huge games for us along with Cara doing a great job on the mound and at the plate tonight. Piper’s two home runs were both huge hits along with her five RBI’s. Lily backed that up with her three hits and four RBI’s.Those three girls showed tremendous leadership tonight for us. They were great with our seven JV kids that came up and played (because of O-A’s prom), O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said.
NO. 7 AVON 18, NO. 10 PEMBROKE 2
Avon (11-7): Jessie Crye [2 hits, 3B, 3 RBI; 5 IP, no-hitter, 9 K]; Caroline Hayes [2 hits, 2 RBI]; Kyleigh DeRider [2 hits]
Pembroke (6-14): Jayden Hootman [3 IP, 9 H, 3 K]
Coach’s Quote: “We had a great day at the plate with everyone making contact and moving runners. We hope to continue that into the next game,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said.
Class C2
NO. 4 BYRON-BERGEN 3, NO. 13 WARSAW 0
Byron-Bergen (10-5): Kendall Phillips [CG, 1 H, 13 K; 2B, 2 BB]; Natalie Prinzi [2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI]; Aly Ball [2 hits]
Warsaw (4-13): Tanzie Keough [2B]; Olivia Parker [6 IP, 5 K]
NO. 2 CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 20, NO. 15 RED JACKET 2
Caledonia-Mumford (16-4): Maddy DeVore [4 hits, 4 runs, 5 RBI]; Avery DeMarco [4 hits, 5 RBI]; Emma Years [3 hits, 4 RBI; 4 IP, 2 H, 2 K]; Izzy Cochran [2 hits, 3 runs]; Shea Drazkowski [2 hits, 3 runs]; Melina Bellos [2-for-2, 4 runs]
Red Jacket [3-17): Addison Whipple [3B, run]; Madison Moore [hit, RBI]
NO. 10 PERRY 18, NO. 7 LYONS 0
Perry (8-10): Keira Weber [CG, 1 H, 0 BB, 15 K; 2-for-4, RBI]; Reagan Moroz [3-for-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI]; Brooke Slocum [3-for-4, 2B, 3B, 3 runs, 2 RBI]; Peyton Leitten [2-for-3, 3B, RBI, 3 runs]; Jaelyn Morris [2-for-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI]
Lyons (9-11): No Report
Coach’s Quote: “Tonight was a great team effort. We played great defense and a clean game tonight,” Perry head coach Stefanie Weber said.
Class B2
NO. 7 MYNDERSE 9, NO. 10 DANSVILLE 8
Dansville (3-14): Elliot Hanks [4 IP. 7 H, 1 BB, 2 K]; Megan Tyler [2 IP 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K]; Taylor Hamsher [3-for-4, SB, 3 runs]; Chelsie Tyler [2-for-4, 2 SB, 2 RBI]; Abby Roelle [2-for-4, 2B, run, RBI]
Mynderse (10-9): No Report