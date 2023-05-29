WEBSTER — Finally.
Since head coach Jim Fazio took over as head coach five seasons ago, two empty finals trips had stuck in the craw of Batavia players, coaches and fans alike. But on Saturday, all the struggle and past failures were afterthoughts, as the No. 2 Blue Devils reached the Section V summit with a convincing 7-2 championship victory over No. 1 Waterloo in the Class B1 final. It was the first title win for the Blue Devils since 2013.
“We talked all season about taking the final step in our quest for this sectional title,” said Fazio. “The girls remembered that sinking feeling from last year and now are on the top of the mountain. I’m so proud of them all.”
To make matters more gratifying, Batavia’s championship win came over the team that ousted it from the sectional playoffs a season ago.
After both teams struck for two runs apiece in the first inning, Batavia added another tally in the third to provide themselves with a 3-2 lead, which proved to be the difference in its title victory. Julia Clark led off the game-defining frame with a walk, and was quickly moved up on a single off the bat of Libby Grazioplene. Four batters later, Drew Stevens delivered an RBI single which provided the Devils with a one-run lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Graziplene had another big day at the plate for Batavia, contributing four hits, including a double, and scoring a couple of runs. Clark reached base twice, stole two bases and scored twice for the Blue Devils, while Giana Mruczek was stellar from the circle, delivering a complete-game win, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven Waterloo batters.
Batavia (16-6) looks ahead to a meeting with Class B2 champion Wellsville (18-2), which defeated Bath-Haverling, 3-2, in the title game. The Section V Class B State Qualifier is scheduled for Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.